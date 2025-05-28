The New South Wales Blues have cracked the Suncorp Stadium hoodoo, going back-to-back in Brisbane for the first time since 1997/1998.

The scoreboard might not tell the full story, but the Blues were clearly the better side, walking away with an 18-6 win to open the 2025 State of Origin series on Wednesday night.

NSW came out of the blocks firing, dominated early, and held their nerve late.

Queensland? Flat, clunky, and missing their usual spark.

Laurie Daley’s return to the coaching hot seat couldn’t have started better.

Daley’s redemption

Laurie Daley is back in the hot seat for the first time since 2017, and it’s clear – he has unfinished business. During Queensland’s dynasty years, he often came up short.

Not this time. Whether it was his own game plan or the subtle blueprint of his head coaching advisor Craig Bellamy, the plan worked.

The Blues suffocated Queensland early. Dominance through the middle laid the platform for the back five to chip away at the Maroons’ energy and belief.

By the 15-minute mark, Queensland were already gasping for air.

A dominant, yet unconvincing win

NSW finished the game with four tries to one, held 55 per cent of possession, and controlled territory for most of the night. Yet somehow, it still didn’t feel like a complete performance.

Their defence, however, was immense. Any glimpses of Maroons magic were quickly snuffed out. Their back five consistently got the Blues on the front foot, allowing the middle forwards to control momentum and give Cleary and Moses room to steer the game.

Despite their dominance, poor goal kicking and a lack of killer instinct left the door open for Queensland to do, well, Queensland things.

A late Queensland try (disallowed for a forward pass) with five minutes left on the clock – which could have brought the margin to six points – and a shanked field goal attempt from Cleary, reminded fans that Origin is not over until it’s over.

Queensland flat and out of sync

The Maroons looked lost. Their attack was clunky, and the spine was totally out of sync. It all started with territory – they were pinned in their own half for large stretches.

Daly Cherry-Evans tried to spark something, taking on the line and generating half-chances, but no one was there to support him.

Toia looked good debut. His silky hands created one of Queensland’s only attacking chances in the first half, and his defensive reads—especially against Latrell Mitchell—will please the coaching staff.

Valentine Holmes had a night to forget. Out of position multiple times and guilty of unforced errors in key moments, his spot could come under pressure.

Kalyn Ponga was almost invisible in the first half – admittedly starved of quality ball – but that’s exactly when you expect your X-factor players to step up and try and generate some electricity.

Queensland reinforcements

Selwyn Cobbo, returning from a wrist injury and in strong form for the Broncos, was a noticeable omission. And with Reece Walsh reportedly being fast-tracked to return this week for the Brisbane Broncos, don’t be surprised if both Cobbo and Walsh are included in the Game II squad.

NSW have Spencer Leniu. Queensland should have Corey Horsburgh. But once again, the Canberra enforcer was overlooked for Game I.

Traditionally, Maroons squads have always had that aggressive edge – think Sam Thaiday, Nate Myles, Gordon Tallis – blokes who weren’t afraid to rattle the Blues and bring a little mongrel to the middle. Horsburgh fits that mould perfectly.

Queensland need spark. Right now, they’re missing it.

Man of the match performances

Stephen Crichton was once again outstanding. The Samoan international had a hand in multiple Blues tries, dominated his opposite number in contact, and kept Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow guessing all night. Everything he touches turns to gold.

Zac Lomax was another standout. His energy and attitude typified this NSW team. He’s certainly made that wing spot his own.

Payne Haas was named Man of the Match, and rightly so. His impact in the middle gave NSW the momentum they needed. With him charging forward, Cleary and Moses were able to dictate terms in attacking territory.

Queensland’s discipline an issue

You can’t afford 48 missed tackles (30 in the first half alone) at this level.

The Maroons were outmuscled and outenthused in the middle, despite the return of big Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

And they didn’t help themselves with nine penalties, 11 errors, and what felt like an endless stream of six-agains.

Some Queensland fans might argue that a few of the penalties were soft – but discipline must improve if they’re any chance of staying in the series.

NSW kicking under question

NSW’s goal kicking was woeful -just one from five attempts. Cleary hit the post early, before missing the next two. He then handed over to Lomax who shanked an even easier attempt. Even a late field goal attempt from Cleary was miles off.

The Blues won by 12 points, but that’s just two converted tries. Had Queensland pulled off one of their trademark late miracles – like they so often do – their kicking game would have come under much greater scrutiny.

(Unless, of course, the Queensland trainer sprayed the ball with water – just kidding.)