Billy Slater has named his Queensland Maroons squad for Game One of the 2025 State of Origin series – but surprisingly, there’s only one Brisbane Bronco in the team.

Despite the Queensland powerhouse traditionally being a key contributor to Queensland’s Origin sides, only Pat Carrigan has made the cut this time around.

Injuries to key Broncos like Reece Walsh (knee) and Selwyn Cobbo (wrist) left Carrigan on his own to attend training camp this week.

But coach Slater says he won’t be losing any sleep over it.

“There’s only one Bronco in our Queensland team, which I don’t know if I’ve seen for a long time,” Slater said. “But Queenslanders are flushed throughout the NRL – they’re not just in the Queensland clubs.”

Carrigan’s inclusion comes even after the Australian forward required plastic surgery on a facial injury suffered during Brisbane’s loss to the Dragons on Sunday.

Still, Slater played down any concerns around his availability.

“He got plastic surgery last night, and I’m not sure if he needed it – might’ve been just a bit worried about his looks,” Slater joked to the media on Monday.

There’s no hiding that injuries have prompted a major shake-up above the boarder, with Slater handing debuts to three new faces: Robert Toia, Beau Fermor, and Trent Loiero.

Toia, the 20-year-old Roosters centre, is the most unexpected addition, having only ten NRL games under his belt.

The young rugby convert’s selection comes after impressing against Latrell Mitchell in round five, and Slater is backing him to repeat the feat when he faces the Blues strike weapon again.

Queensland’s coach said his phone call to inform the debutante of his selection was a “real uplifting moment.”

“The first thing I said to him was ‘I think I’m just as nervous as you,’ and I was,” said the Queensland coach on The Billy Slater podcast.

“I’m really looking forward to get to know him as a person because he seems like a great young lad… he seems really humble and watching him play footy – which is the reason why he’s here – you know, he works really hard.”

Fermor’s call-up is a reward for his consistent form so far in 2025, while Loiero earns his spot following strong performances for the Storm.

Kurt Mann is also in line for a possible debut, named as the 18th man.

Slater has also welcomed back key players Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Cameron Munster, who return from injuries that sidelined them earlier in the year.

Kalyn Ponga reclaims the No.1 jersey after Reece Walsh was ruled out with a knee injury.

Though Ponga has admitted he’s fallen short of his own standards this season – with Newcastle failing to shine, down in 15th place – the 2023 Dally M Medalist now gets the chance to prove himself on the biggest stage and potentially secure his spot for the three-game series.

In the backline reshuffle, Valentine Holmes moves out to the wing to replace the injured Murray Taulagi, with Toia stepping into the centres to face the mighty Latrell Mitchell who has been in stellar form of late.

Though injuries have forced Queensland into a fresh-looking lineup, Slater stays confident that this group has the same heart of any Maroons team.

A poll created by NRL today shows that 65 per cent of people believe NSW has the stronger squad heading into game one.

But if there is something that history has shown, you can never count Queensland out – even their so-called “worst team” pulled off one of the state’s most unforgettable series wins back in 2020.

Queensland will host New South Wales in the State of Origin opener on May 28 at Suncorp Stadium.

Maroons squad Game 1

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

2. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

5. Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

7. Daly Cherry-Evans © (Many Warringah Sea Eagles)

8. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

9. Harry Grant (Melboune Storm)

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

12. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

14. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

16. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

17. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

18. Kurt Mann (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

19. Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)

20. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins)

Coach: Billy Slater