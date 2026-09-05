Hull FC’s season cannot end soon enough, it seems, after another miserable defeat on Friday night – this time against Toulouse in a game which underlined the major rebuild that needs to take place at the MKM Stadium.

There is a case to be made for almost every member of the 17 who featured on Friday to either improve rapidly or find a new home – excluding those who have already agreed deals to go elsewhere, of course.

But when Steve McNamara comes into the building and attempts to put a team together for his Super League opener next February, who on Earth is guaranteed a place as things stand? In short: not many.

Rather than run through the ratings in usual fashion – the combined score of all 17 players probably wouldn’t get past 50 – we’ve looked at the team that played at Toulouse and categorised them based on whether they’re assured of a place in the team, have work to do or are on the way out..

The guaranteed inclusions

Hull’s two wingers are probably going to remain unchanged going into 2027, even with a rebuild of the backline set to take place. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron will be playing for McNamara in the opener if they are available.

He had a poor night on the disciplinary front on Friday evening, but Harvie Hill is probably another who will be in there. With more experience around him, he’ll hopefully be able to flourish under slightly less pressure.

Hull have also got some good rugby out of Ethan O’Neill since his loan move from Leeds which was ultimately made permanent. You would imagine O’Neill is also going to be a part of the 17 if everyone is fit.

Work to do

There are a handful of players who, given how they’ve performed this year, aren’t assured of places in McNamara’s 17 every week as things stand.

The big headliner here is Herman Ese’ese. Arguably the best prop in Super League before that horrific injury, he has struggled to recapture his best and simply doesn’t look right. He’ll need a big pre-season – as will fellow forward Sam Lisone, who has also been way off it for too long.

Arthur Romano is going to get squeezed out of the picture too it seems given the recruitment Hull have done in the centres; he has a job on his hands reclaiming a starting spot for 2027.

On the fringes

Perhaps understandably, there are a few Hull players – many of them youngsters – who wouldn’t except to be regular faces in 2027.

Logan Moy has had a formative but challenging year at fullback with Will Pryce out, and you would expect he will be a back-up again next year when McNamara arrives. The same is true for the likes of Connor Bailey, Matty Laidlaw and Lloyd Kemp, all of whom came off the bench on Friday evening in Toulouse.

Lennon Clark started that game in the back row; he has a big future, but his time is not just yet.

On the way out

There are some of Hull’s 17 who we already know are leaving. Davy Litten is going to Wakefield, Jake Arthur is bound for Huddersfield, Amir Bourouh is departing for Catalans and Ligi Sao has agreed to join Bradford.

There is also Aidan Sezer, who has been offered to clubs and could yet land somewhere else in Super League in 2027. So in short? Big changes ahead – and they are undoubtedly needed.