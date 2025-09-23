The four-man shortlist for this year’s Super League Young Player of the Year award has been revealed – with players from four different clubs in the running.

Huddersfield’s George Flanagan, Wigan’s Junior Nsemba, St Helens’ Harry Robertson and Hull’s Lewis Martin are the quartet up for consideration, with the winner to be revealed next month at the annual awards ceremony.

All four have had great years, but there can only be one winner. Who will it be? Here’s how we think the running order will look..

4. George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants)

It’s tough for anyone to be fourth on a list like this, and in our mind, there really isn’t a lot between three of the players on this list.

So while Flanagan is technically fourth, we’re going to consider him joint-second alongside three others! He’s had a wonderful year for Huddersfield Giants and looks set to be a Super League star in the making.

3. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

It’s not quite been as vintage as year for Nsemba in 2025 compared to 2024, but the Wigan Warriors forward has still been one of the standout players across the competition.

That’s reflected in his nomination for this award once again for the second year in a row.

2. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

It’s been a heck of a year for Robertson, who started 2025 some way off the first-team picture at St Helens but ends it one of their most important, exciting and influential players.

An undoubted star of the future, Robertson is also very much a talent for the present. It’s been a joy watching him establish himself as a Super League star in 2025.

But the aforementioned trio are a little bit behind our eventual winner..

1. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Surely it’s obvious? That’s not to disrespect anyone else on this list – all four have had fine seasons and all four will, at some stage, play for their countries at the highest level of them all in our opinion.

But when you’ve had such a breakthrough year that you end up the top try-scorer in Super League for a team who didn’t even make the play-offs, there can’t really be much doubting that this year’s young player of the year will be Hull FC sensation Lewis Martin.

Furthermore, he’s also a valid shout for the Ashes, too. Martin’s stock will only rise and rise in the years to come.