Olly Russell makes surprise Championship loan switch for 2027

Olly Russell will spend the 2027 season in the Championship, penning a one-year loan deal with hometown club Oldham.

The 28-year-old half-back arrives at the Roughyeds on loan from Wakefield Trinity, but spent the majority of the 2026 season back at Huddersfield Giants.

Olly Russell makes Oldham loan move for 2027

Russell made his professional bow for the Giants back in 2018 and went onto make 106 appearances in his first spell, before heading to Wakefield in 2025. However, he made just seven appearances for the Trin in his maiden campaign, after a string of injuries, and spent time at both Huddersfield and Salford on loan.

He then returned to the Giants on loan in 2026, making a further 17 appearances for the West Yorkshire side, but saw his season ended by an Achilles injury.

While the bulk of his career has been spent in Super League, Russell is no stranger to life in the lower divisions, after loan spells at both Batley and Whitehaven in his early career.

Commenting on joining Oldham, he said: “I’m over the moon. It’s special, isn’t it, signing for your home town club.

“I’m excited to play here at Boundary Park and in front of the fans – I’ll have a lot of friends coming because I’m an Oldham boy and I’m just really excited to get going.

“I know a few of the lads already and some of the new signings that are coming in to join me. It will be a really good young squad and it is just really exciting times.”

In making the move to Oldham, he now follows in the footsteps of his father, Richard, who made 125 appearances for the club during his playing career.

“I told him the other day and he was over the moon,” Russell added.

“It is very special to obviously play for your hometown club but also to follow in my dad’s footsteps.

“He had a lot of success at Oldham, so hopefully next year we can bring the success back.”

Also commenting on the arrival of the half-back, Oldham head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “We’ve signed a top-class British half-back who I believe can be one of the outstanding players in his position in the Championship.

“He’s got plenty of Super League experience already, but importantly, he still has a lot of growth in him.

“He’s at an age where half-backs really start to thrive and develop their game, and I’m confident he can take another big step forward with us.

“Just as importantly, I see Olly becoming a great leader for us. He understands what it means to play for this club and will have a big role to play both on the field and within our group.

“Off the field, his signing embodies what we want Oldham to be about. We want Oldham-born players at the core of our squad, representing their town and their community at Boundary Park.”

Russell also becomes the latest new addition to Oldham’s squad for next year, following the signing of Reiss Butterworth last week.

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