St Helens are set to sign Catalans Dragons forward Ollie Partington ahead of 2026 in shock move, according to reports.

Wigan youth product Partington only joined Catalans ahead of the 2025 campaign, making the move over to Perpignan from fellow Super League outfit Salford Red Devils.

Having penned a two-year deal in France, the versatile forward will still have 12 months left on his contract come the end of the year.

But after a campaign which has seen him come to the fore as one of the standout players in a poor Catalans side, reports now suggest that he will return to England with Saints eyeing up a deal for him.

Ollie Partington set for shock Super League switch as suitors revealed

During his time at Wigan, one-time England Knights international Partington also donned the shirts of Swinton Lions and London Skolars as a loanee.

He now has 170 senior appearances at club level on his CV, including 26 this term for Catalans, with eight tries scored to date.

The League Scene Podcast have reported that he is part of a double swoop made by Saints heading into 2026 alongside the signing of Siliva Havili from NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Paul Wellens’ interest in Havili, who he worked with in the Tonga camp a few years back, has already been widely documented.

Posting on X, @LeagueScenePod, the podcast wrote: “St Helens have completed a signing double with well-placed sources confirming to this podcast a signing double.

“Saints set to announce the signings of Siliva Havili and Catalans lock Oliver Partington.

“Some much needed reinforcements for the Saints’ middle third.”

As part of any deal to sign Billinge-born Partington, due to his contract in France, the Red V would owe Catalans a fee.

