Off-season recruit Oliver Wilson won’t make his debut for Wigan this year, with the plan for him to act as a new signing going into 2027, head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Wilson, 26, arrived at Wigan from fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants last November: but within just a few weeks, disaster struck as he ruptured his Achilles in training.

The prop had put pen to paper on a four-year deal at The Brick Community Stadium, and told LoveRugbyLeague back in January that he was still targeting some involvement at the back end of the 2026 campaign.

But the prognosis on his injury following surgery was nine-to-12 months out, and now, it’s been confirmed that we will not see him make his bow for the Cherry and Whites until 2027.

‘He’s going to be a new signing for us next year and one I’m looking forward to working with him properly’

Wigan have just four games of the regular season remaining before the Super League play-offs arrive, and their run-in sees them host fellow high-flyers Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Victory would, at least temporarily, take the Warriors top of the table – with current leaders Leeds Rhinos not in action until Sunday afternoon away against York Knights.

Speaking on off-season recruit Wilson his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, boss Peet explained: “Oli won’t play this year.

“When he did it, it’s pretty much the best part of a year-long injury, that.

“He’s been fantastic, he trains hard and he’s looking in great shape.

“We’ve kept a close eye on him because it can be a lonely place being injured, but he’s going to be a new signing for us next year and one I’m looking forward to working with him properly.”

Halifax-born Wilson – who will turn 27 in March – is a one-time England international, and has 120 senior appearances on his CV made between Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield and hometown club Fax.

Wigan paid the Giants an undisclosed fee for his signing ahead of 2026, and Peet added: “It’s been hard to build that real relationship with him this year, but he’s been great, he’s very popular with the lads.

“He looks fit and strong, and we’ve got to turn this into a positive now that he comes back in great shape ready to attack next year.”

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