Former Super League stalwart Oliver Roberts has penned a two-year deal with Midlands Hurricanes from 2026, with his new head coach Mark Dunning lauding him as a ‘great coup’ for the club.

Nine-time Ireland international Roberts – who featured in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup – will turn 31 on Christmas Eve.

He has close to 200 senior appearances on his CV, and more than 110 of those were made in Super League having represented hometown club Huddersfield Giants in the top-flight as well as Bradford Bulls and Salford Red Devils.

Beginning his career in the youth ranks of the Bulls, he joins Midlands on the back of a three-season stint in the Championship with Sheffield Eagles.

Former Super League stalwart makes League 1 switch as coach lauds ‘great coup’

A versatile forward, Roberts’ senior bow was made for Bradford in Super League back in 2013. As well as the clubs already mentioned, he has donned a shirt for Oldham, Halifax Panthers and Newcastle Thunder.

Now tied down by the Hurricanes until the end of 2027, he said: “I’m really excited to be joining the club.

“Having known Mark (Dunning) and Leigh (Beattie, assistant) from my days at Bradford, and Mike (Lomas, chairman) and Eorl (Crabtree, Managing Director) from my time at Huddersfield, it was a no-brainer to become part of a team with such a fantastic squad and big ambitions for the future.

“Having the opportunity to speak with Mark and Mike about the future of the club and the direction it’s heading has been really exciting. Hopefully, I can bring a bit of experience as one of the older heads in the squad.

“After spending several years in Super League and the last four seasons in the Championship, Midlands represents a new adventure and presents exciting new challenges.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the lads and getting stuck into pre-season next month.”

‘He has turned down lucrative opportunities elsewhere to become a Cane for the next two years’

The Hurricanes finished fifth on the League 1 ladder in 2025. Providing all goes to plan, Roberts will form part of their side in a 21-team league next season, with the second and third tiers set to merge into one division.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed division, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Roberts represented England Knights in his youth, but opted to represent Ireland via his heritage at senior level, making his international debut for the Wolfhounds back in October 2015 against France.

On the forward’s arrival, head coach Dunning added: “We’re delighted to welcome Oliver and his family to the club and the wider Canes family.

“After chatting with him, from minute one, it was clear he wanted to be a part of our project and journey, demonstrated by the fact he has turned down lucrative opportunities from elsewhere to become a Cane for the next two years.

“Oliver is an Ireland and England Knights international, which is a great coup for our club. Having known him for a number of years, I’m confident he will bring great experience to our group and add to the high standards we are already setting at the club.

“With Roberts equally at home in the back row or the middle and armed with a strong no nonsense approach, I’m sure the Canes faithful will have another fan favourite on their hands.”

