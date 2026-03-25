Leigh forward Oliver Polec has joined Whitehaven on a season-long loan deal, with the Leopards holding a week-to-week recall option.

Teenager Polec arrived at Leigh ahead of the 2026 campaign from fellow Super League outfit St Helens.

A Woolston Rovers junior, he did not register a first-team appearance for Saints and is yet to make his competitive debut for the Leopards.

He did though feature for Leigh in their pre-season defeat at Warrington Wolves, and has already gained experience out on loan in the Championship this term, starting in the front-row for Salford RLFC in the phoenix club’s first-ever game.

That sole appearance for the Reds came against Oldham back in January, and having bided his time since, he will now head back out to the second tier as he links up with Cumbrian side Whitehaven.

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Off-season Leigh Leopards recruit Oliver Polec sent on Championship loan as destination confirmed

Leigh and Haven announced the news of Polec’s loan deal on Wednesday evening, with the 19-year-old eligible to make his debut this weekend away against North Wales Crusaders.

The Marras lost their first five games across all competitions in 2026, but have since picked up a win over Rochdale Hornets and a draw against Midlands Hurricanes, with that 20-20 stalemate their most recent outing on March 8.

On the loan addition of young forward Polec, Interim head coach James Newton said: “Ollie comes with great recommendation from all the coaching staff at Leigh.

“having gained a full-time contract this year, he has been a top performer at academy level and will really strengthen us in that middle area.

“Having spoken with Ollie this week, he is really excited about coming to Whitehaven and sees a really good opportunity to test himself at Championship level.

“I would like to personally welcome Ollie to the club.”