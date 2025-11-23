Warrington Wolves young gun seals permanent Championship switch following trophy-winning campaign

Young Warrington Wolves hooker Oliver Morgan has made the permanent switch to Championship outfit Goole Vikings ahead of the 2026 campaign.

18-year-old Morgan caught the eye for Super League outfit Warrington at Academy level in 2025, with the Wolves going unbeaten en-route to their Grand Final triumph over Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Having featured off the bench in that Grand Final, Morgan also represented Wire during their of Australia at the end of the season, with games against Penrith Panthers and the Gold Coast Titans as well as a New South Wales representative side.

The teenager is yet to make his first-grade debut, but will now get the chance to in 2026 as he plies his trade in the Championship with Goole.

A Rochdale Mayfield Junior, Morgan also has representative honours for Lancashire Academy on his CV having represented them against Yorkshire in an Origin Series.

As his move to Goole was announced, he said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge with the Vikings and playing regularly in the Championship. I think it’s exactly the challenge I need at this stage in my career.

“I’ve been really impressed with the club and I’m very grateful for the opportunity they’ve given me. There are some great people here from top to bottom – there’s a really positive feel around the place and it’s a great set of lads to be part of.

“I hope I can bring my best to the team and help us turn a few heads this season.”

The Vikings finished seventh in League 1 in 2025, with that their debut campaign in the ‘professional’ sections of the British game’s pyramid.

Next year, they will compete in a 21-team division as the second and third tiers merge into one.

With plenty of praise for new recruit Morgan, head Coach Scott Taylor added: “There is a lot to like about Oli, but the thing that really stood out to us is his attitude and competitive nature.

“We’ve got a few young lads in that mould this year, and it will stand them in great stead.

“He’s very dynamic around the ruck, he likes to run the ball and threaten people. He’s only young, so there’s still a lot for him to learn, but we’re really looking forward to going on that journey with him.

“He is another ambitious young player that fits what we want the club to be about.”