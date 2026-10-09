Former Wakefield man seals new home in Championship for 2027

Keighley Cougars have swooped to sign former Wakefield Trinity man Ollie Greensmith from fellow Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs ahead of 2027.

Utility Greensmith – who is comfortable both as an outside-back and in the back row – began his career with newly-crowned Super League champions Wakefield.

Progressing through the youth ranks at Belle Vue, he made a sole first-team appearance for Trinity, which came back in July 2021 against Salford Red Devils.

A little over five years on, he now has 121 professional career appearances on his CV: and will add to that come next season with new club Keighley.

Former Wakefield man Ollie Greensmith seals new home in Championship for 2027

Greensmith joins the Cougars amid somewhat of a rebuild under newly-appointed head coach Matt Bramald.

Signing a versatile player who has played 48 matches over the last two seasons for Batley, the new Cougars boss said: “I’m delighted to have Oliver joining us.

“His experience at this level and his ability to play in different positions will be valuable additions to the squad.

“He’s a player I’m looking forward to working with, and I’m pleased we’ve been able to bring him on board. Pre-season gives us the chance to get everyone together and start building those combinations.”

Set to turn 27 in December, Greensmith – who featured on loan for Doncaster while with Wakefield and then joined Dewsbury Rams prior to Batley – has scored 41 professional career tries to date, including 12 in his two-year stint with the Bulldogs.

Richard Dibbin, the Cougars’ Head of Rugby Operations, added: “Securing Oliver is another really positive step for us.

“He’s a fantastic addition to the team Matty is building, and we’re delighted he’ll be wearing Cougars colours next season.

“He brings experience from some well-established clubs, and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to Cougar Park and seeing him become part of the team.”

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