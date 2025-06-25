Challenge Cup winner Josh Drinkwater says he has “unfinished business” with Oldham after turning down offers elsewhere to agree a one-year extension to stay with the Roughyeds until the end of the 2026 season.

The Australian has attracted plenty of interest given his outstanding form in 2025, with the League 1 champions currently fourth in the Championship.

The new deal is a big boost for the ambitious club, and the 32-year-old former Catalans, Warrington and Hull KR star says he believes Oldham can win a trophy before he heads home to Australia.

“I don’t want to be going home with unfinished business, and I wouldn’t have signed for the club in the first place if it wasn’t ambitious. I’m at the stage in my career that I couldn’t do that,” he said.

“I believe we have every chance of winning the competition this year. We are definitely capable but there are a few good teams and we still have a little bit to work on.

“Originally the plan was just to do 12 months and then go home. But when I first met Mike Ford he said to me that we will make it so that you will want to hang around.”

Drinkwater has scored 8 tries in 18 appearances so far this season, creating many more. He says the ambition of chairman Bill Quinn and managing director Mike Ford were big reasons for his decision to stay.

“Knowing what’s in the works and what Bill and Mike want to achieve, and how far they want to get – to be a part of that for another 12 month was a pretty easy decision. I know what they are trying to do and the players they are trying to bring in, and the end goal, so to be a part of that will be great.

“The supporters here are very passionate and very loud. I love playing in the home games, the stadium is great and it is a great place to be.

“The people here are all great people – from the staff to the playing group. They all have a great attitude to everything, and I really have loved it. Not so much the winter and pre-season but now the sun is out and I have got to know everyone I feel more comfortable.

“We’ve been through a fair bit of adversity with injuries and players coming in and out, but we are top four, and we would have taken that at the start of the year.

“So to sit where we are is pretty pleasing, but there is a lot of improvement left and hopefully we can come into the second half of the season and get our game model where we want it to be.”

