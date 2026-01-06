Oldham are set to unveil former Keighley Cougars coach Alan Kilshaw as their new man in charge for the 2026 season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Roughyeds have been on a lengthy search for Sean Long’s replacement at Boundary Park, ever since it was confirmed that he would depart the club by mutual consent at the end of last year.

They had initially weighed up an approach for Halifax Panthers coach Kyle Eastmond – as was exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League in November – but he opted to remain with the West Yorkshire club in 2026.

However, their search is now drawing to a close, with Kilshaw set to switch West Yorkshire for Oldham after leaving Keighley on Monday.

At the time, the Cougars confirmed he was departing to take up a role elsewhere within the game. And it is now becoming more likely that role is at Boundary Park, with Kilshaw set to inherit the reins at Oldham and spearhead their charge for the Championship title in 2026.

Kilshaw has worked for the likes of Rochdale and Keighley so far in his coaching career, but the Oldham role will undoubtedly be his biggest task to date. The Roughyeds have once again recruited heavily and are optimistic of being in the mix for the title in the newly-restructured second tier.

Keighley manager director Kaue Garcia admitted on Monday that the club respected Kilshaw’s decision to take up a role elsewhere.

He said: “We are gutted to see him leave, but we understand that he has an opportunity that he wants to pursue, so we wish him all the luck for him in the future.”

And it now appears that role is much closer to his roots geographically, with Kilshaw set to start work imminently ahead of the Championship season starting next week. He would likely be in the dugout for next Friday’s mouthwatering season opener against Salford RLFC.