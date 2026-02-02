Oldham release statement following shock Mike Ford departure as club remain ‘steadfast in our commitment’

Oldham insist they remain focused on the continued progress of the club, following the shock departure of director of rugby Mike Ford yesterday.

His departure, which was confirmed just hours after their Championship defeat to London Broncos, marks further turbulence at the Roughyeds in the early stages of the 2026 season. Previous head coach Sean Long departed the club back in November, while a falling out with local football club Oldham Athletic has left them unable to play home games at Boundary Park.

Cub chairman Bill Quinn has also been banned from the ground for 12 months as a result.

It also follows their unsuccessful application for a place in the newly-expanded Super League.

‘We remain steadfast in our commitment to the continued development of the club’

But, despite a bumpy start to the new season, the club insist they are solely focused on the continued development of the club moving forward.

“Following his departure from the club, Oldham RLFC would like to thank Mike Ford for all his efforts over the last 2 years and 10 months, during what was his third stint at the club,” a club statement read. “We would also like to offer our thanks to Callum Irving and wish both him and Mike all the very best for the future.

“We fully appreciate that Mike’s departure will have caused some concern amongst our supporters. As such, we would like to reassure them that we remain steadfast in our commitment to the continued development of the club.

“As the club has known about Mike’s planned departure for some time, we are already in the process of strengthening our coaching team and will make announcements in due course.

“Oldham RLFC will also now look to add to its board with a view to returning to the structure and strength of leadership that saw the club attract its major investor back in 2023.

“As stated previously, Oldham RLFC continues to try to reach a resolution to the contractual dispute with Oldham Athletic and remains hopeful that it can return to Boundary Park soon. Additionally, we would like to re-iterate that the club remains in a strong financial position and rumours to the contrary are totally false.

“Oldham RLFC will continue its upward trajectory and is looking forward to a strong and successful future.

“We remain focused in the same direction that we have been on from the start of this journey.

“Further updates will be provided over the next 7/10 days as and when changes or information is available to share.”

Oldham now sit sixth in the Championship table after their 25-8 defeat in the Capital yesterday, and return to action next weekend in the Challenge Cup with a clash against Dewsbury Rams.

