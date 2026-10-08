Oldham director Gary Kershaw has alleged rival Championship clubs of forging the figures sent to IMG, calling for stricter validation moving forward.

At the end of a turbulent year which has included a change of ownership, Oldham received an IMG score of 7.22, with that seeing them sit 20th of 26 clubs in this year’s rankings.

With a Grade C, the Roughyeds finished below five fellow Championship clubs in the IMG gradings – Barrow Raiders, London Broncos, Doncaster, Widnes Vikings and Sheffield Eagles.

Of those, Sheffield only claimed 0.63 points more than Oldham – but the other four were substantially higher, with each of the quintet receiving a Grade B.

‘I can recall one game where the stated attendance was in excess of 2,000, but when I spoke to one of the opposition’s directors, he confessed to me that it was nearer 1,300’

Oldham published a detailed breakdown of their own IMG score via their club website, with the first area addressed being attendances: which they lost points on due to not meeting the 1,500 average required.

Kershaw states: “A major factor has been the downright honesty of the new board.

“Whilst I have been absent from a couple of home games since taking over, I have been an ever-present at all away matches.

“On a couple of these occasions, I have been quite shocked to hear the announced attendance at these games, which, quite frankly, has been completely exaggerated.

“I can recall one game where the stated attendance was in excess of 2,000, but when I spoke to one of the opposition’s directors, he confessed to me that it was nearer 1,300 than 2,000.

“When I asked why they had done this, I got a very short, succinct answer: ‘IMG’

“Since taking over the club in June, every attendance we have quoted at home games has been based on factual information provided by the turnstile operators on the day.

“Perhaps we are wrong to do this, but what you have to understand is that attendance is an important barometer for us in terms of gauging how the club grows under our leadership.”

‘The methodology for grading stadiums from an IMG perspective is flawed’

On the field, Oldham finished third in the Championship this year, losing just three league games all season and being the only team to beat eventual champions London Broncos.

Alan Kilshaw’s side reached the play-off semi-finals, with London their conquerors last month.

The other key IMG area in which the Roughyeds lost out on points in the grading came via their stadium. Their home, Boundary Park, is shared by football club Oldham Athletic – who compete in Sky Bet League Two.

Director Kershaw detailed: “The fourth measure is stadium, which perhaps, for me, has produced the most disappointing result.

“I have no doubt that if Oldham Athletic managed to get themselves back into the Premier League, their stadium would tick every box under the Premier League requirements.

“What this demonstrates to me is that the methodology for grading stadiums from an IMG perspective is flawed.

“Without being disrespectful to other clubs, I can only think of Doncaster where I would rate the facilities on a par with Boundary Park.

“If I drill down into the data, we have been deducted one point because the TV gantry at Boundary Park is a couple of feet shorter than it needs to be.

“But, as someone who supports both of our town’s clubs, what I can say is that I have attended many televised games, the most recent being the Latics vs Salford game, where covering the game hasn’t been a problem for the broadcasters.”

‘If IMG is going to continue, there needs to be a process which sees all six areas subject to validation’

IMG’s gradings system is based upon club’s scores in six areas: Fandom, Performance, Finance, Stadium, Community and Minimum Standards.

This year was the fourth instalment of the gradings, with all clubs now no longer required to be graded.

Oldham, as one of the Championship clubs striving to reach Super League, opted to submit their scores and get a grading: though eight clubs in the second tier chose not to, including the likes of Halifax Panthers and Keighley Cougars.

Kershaw’s comments conclude: “This is the first time under the current ownership that we have had to submit this data and, to be clear, as a club we support IMG, as we feel it is important that the sport’s governing body has a measuring system that underpins the competition.

“What has surprised me, though, having spent a lifetime in compliance for one of the most regulated industries in the UK, is the lack of validation attached to the process.

“Of the six measures, only four are required to be evidenced, with the other two, Fandom and Stadium, being assessed by self-declaration.

“If IMG is going to continue, there needs to be a process which sees all six areas subject to validation. Only then will we see clubs receive a true and accurate grading.”

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