Oldham have confirmed the departures of 11 players, with nine former Super League stars among them including Papua New Guinea ace Emmanuel Waine.

Three-time Kumuls international Waine arrived at Boundary Park ahead of the 2026 campaign but went on to feature just three times across all competitions for Oldham.

Having spent the bulk of the season out on loan elsewhere in the Championship with Keighley Cougars, the Jiwaka Province native has now clocked up a total of 54 appearances in the British game.

With Super League experience on his CV in both a London Broncos and Salford Red Devils shirt, he will now move onto pastures new alongside a plethora of team-mates.

9 former Super League stars depart Oldham including Papua New Guinea ace Emmanuel Waine

Australian half-back Josh Drinkwater – who is set to join the coaching setup at Hull FC ahead of 2027 – and retiring veteran Iain Thornley both feature among the 11 names announced as departing, though their exits were already known.

Adam Milner‘s name is also on there, with the stalwart forward having announced his intent to play on via social media over the weekend, currently sat on 399 professional career appearances.

Australian hooker Cole Geyer spent a chunk of 2026 out on loan in Super League with Huddersfield Giants and is bound for the top-flight oncemore, set to join Catalans ahead of next season – with his uncle John Cartwright in charge of the Dragons.

Elsewhere, on the back of their third-place finish in the Championship this term and a run to the play-off semi-finals, the Roughyeds have also confirmed that Matty Ashurst, Jake Bibby, Morgan Smith and Jack Walker will all leave.

Between them, that quartet boast well over 600 Super League appearances, with almost 148 games played for Oldham combined.

Walker, of course, is a former Super League champion having been a Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos back in 2017, then still a teenager as he helped them to victory over Castleford Tigers at Old Trafford.

Sam Littler and Ewan Moore round off the Roughyeds’ list of players departing following the 2026 campaign.

Young gun Littler marked his sole appearance for Alan Kilshaw’s side with a try as he featured off the bench against Workington Town in April, with games also played on loan for both Keighley and North Wales Crusaders this term.

Moore meanwhile scored six tries in 15 appearances across all competitions for Oldham as well as playing a sole game on loan for Salford RLFC.