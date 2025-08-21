Oldham have confirmed that star forward Zane Musgrove has left the Championship club with immediate effect with a short and blunt statement.

Musgrove joined Oldham from Warrington Wolves in May, after he was let go by the Super League side.

However the forward would play just three times for Sean Long’s side, with his most recent appearance coming back in June.

That is because just four days after that third and final appearance for the Championship side, Musgrove was hit with an eight-game suspension after pleading guilty to the use of unacceptable language.

That meant he was ruled out of a lengthy part of Oldham’s push for the Championship title, but he was due to come back into contention for this weekend’s game against London Broncos, with that eight-match ban now concluded.

However, Oldham have severed ties with the 29-year-old with immediate effect, releasing a 20-word statement only confirming that Musgrove has left the club: with no explanation as to why.

Oldham only said: “We can confirm that Zane Musgrove has left the club. We thank Zane for his efforts in an Oldham shirt.”

Musgrove joined Warrington at the start of 2024 and made 38 Super League appearances across his 18 months with the club, before a sudden release earlier this summer.

The Samoan international’s arrival at Oldham was seen as a major coup, but they too have now announced that they have parted company with the forward with immediate effect ahead of the run-in and the Championship play-offs.

