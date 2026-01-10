Ambitious Championship outfit Oldham have locked in their squad numbers for 2026, with the vast majority of their roster having previously featured in Super League.

The Roughyeds finished fourth in the Championship in 2025 before falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs with a shock defeat at home against Halifax Panthers.

Head coach Sean Long departed in mid-November and is yet to be replaced, with it appearing that Director of Rugby Mike Ford is heading things up this year as it stands.

Alan Kilshaw did join the club earlier this week having been poached from fellow Championship side Keighley Cougars, where he had been head coach, but he has moved to Boundary Park as an assistant.

Nonetheless, Oldham have revealed their squad numbers ahead of the upcoming campaign, and of the 25 shirts dished out, only five have not played at least one game in Super League during their careers to date.

Oldham reveal 2026 squad numbers including former Super League stars aplenty

Australians Cole Geyer (#14) and Ewan Moore (#16) are among the five having both joined Oldham from Queensland Cup outfit Burleigh Bears ahead of 2026.

Jaron Purcell (#18) has also come from the Q Cup having donned a shirt for Redcliffe Dolphins in 2025.

Elsewhere, young locals Marcus Geener (#24) and Sam Littler (#25) are the other two who have not played in Super League.

Among those who have done are new recruits Jack Walker (#1), Jake Bibby (#5), Ted Chapelhow (#15), Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine (#17) and Matty Russell (#20).

Notably, young forward Harvey Makin has been handed number 19. He remains a Super League player with Wigan, and has joined Oldham on a season-long loan for 2026.

The Roughyeds’ squad numbers for 2026, in full, can be seen below.

Oldham’s 2026 squad numbers

1. Jack Walker

2. Kieran Dixon

3. Ben O’Keefe

4. Ben Davies

5. Jake Bibby

6. Morgan Smith

7. Riley Dean

8. Jack Ormondroyd

9. Matty Wildie

10. Owen Farnworth

11. Matty Ashurst

12. Ryan Lannon

13. Adam Milner

14. Cole Geyer

15. Ted Chapelhow

16. Ewan Moore

17. Emmanuel Waine

18. Jaron Purcell

19. Harvey Makin

20. Matty Russell

21. Tom Nisbet

22. Iain Thornley

23. Josh Drinkwater

24. Marcus Geener

25. Sam Littler