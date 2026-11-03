Super League is billed as a young man’s game these days – and while that is true when you consider some of the stunning up and coming talent in the game, there’s still plenty of room for the older heads.

A number of Super League’s oldest players from the season just gone have called time on their careers including the likes of Ryan Hall, Liam Farrell and Jonny Lomax.

However, there are still a handful still going around again in 2027, and some of the finest players ever to have graced Super League will rank among the senior citizens of the competitions next year.

Without further ado, here’s a rundown of the ten oldest players in Super League as things stand.

* Correct at time of publishing on November 3, 2026

10. Julian Bousquet (08.07.1991)

Julian Bousquet in action for Catalans Dragons in 2025

Having inked a new deal with Catalans for 2027, Dragons icon Bousquet creeps into this list as the tenth-oldest player currently with a Super League contract. The 35-year-old has already made over 300 appearances for the Perpignan outfit.

9. Josh Charnley (26.06.1991)

Super League’s all-time leading try-scorer Charnley will play on with Leigh in 2027 having inked a new two-year deal with the Leopards. At 35, he has already scored more than 250 tries in the competition, and will hope to extend his lead at the top of the list now Ryan Hall has retired.

Notably, half-back Aidan Sezer (born 24.06.1991) would sit ninth on this list if he remained in Super League next season, with Charnley edged back to tenth spot and Bousquet just missing out. Sezer departed Hull FC at the end of 2026 and has spoken to a handful of clubs, but is yet to land a deal.

8. Damien Cook (23.06.1991)

New Castleford recruit Cook – who has four Australia caps on his CV – makes this list, just a few days older than Charnley. Hooker Cook arrives at The Jungle from St George Illawarra Dragons having made over 260 NRL appearances, and has penned a two-year deal with the Tigers.

7. Isaac Liu (26.04.1991)

Former New Zealand and Samoa international Liu has been a mainstay in Leigh’s side for the last couple of years, and come 2027, will don the colours of Hull FC having joined the Black and Whites on a one-year deal.

6. Kallum Watkins (12.03.1991)

Kallum Watkins in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2026

Watkins earned a late call-up into England’s World Cup squad and featured off the bench in their final game of the tournament against Papua New Guinea, clocking up the 439th professional appearance of his career. He will go around again with Leeds in 2027.

5. Joe Mellor (28.11.1990)

Set to turn 36 later this month, Mellor will also go around again next season at Bradford having been crowned Super League’s top tackler in 2026 at the end of the Bulls’ first campaign back in the top-flight. The veteran utility has already made over 330 professional career appearances.

4. Alex Walmsley (10.04.1990)

Saints stalwart Walmsley is already 36, and will celebrate his 37th birthday early on in the 2027 campaign. A ten-time England international with four caps to his name for Great Britain, he will hope to reach the landmark of 400 professional career appearances next term, needing 28 more to hit that figure.

3. Paul McShane (19.11.1989)

York hooker McShane will celebrate his 37th birthday later this month ahead of a 2027 campaign which begins with 415 professional career appearances already to his name. The 2020 Man of Steel is a three-time England international and will enter his third season as a Knights player.

2. Daly Cherry-Evans (20.02.1989)

Daly Cherry-Evans in action for Sydney Roosters in 2026

An absolute icon of the game Down Under, half-back Cherry-Evans – who will turn 38 in February – has inked a one-year deal with Hull FC for 2027 and will likely round off his career with a crack at Super League.

Set to be the British top-flight’s second-oldest player next season, he arrives in West Hull on the back of Sydney Roosters’ NRL Grand Final triumph with well over 400 first-grade appearances already made. Plenty of games for the Kangaroos and Queensland feature on his remarkable CV.

1. Ben Jones-Bishop (24.08.1988)

Ten-time Jamaica international Jones-Bishop will be Super League’s oldest player in 2027, with his 39th birthday set to come around next August before the end of the campaign.

Now with York Knights, the veteran winger made his professional debut for boyhood club Leeds in 2008 and won back-to-back Grand Finals with the Rhinos in 2011 and 2012.

Heading into next season, his CV boasts exactly 400 professional career appearances: including the three made for England Knights. Having first donned their colours in 2021, next year will mark Jones-Bishop’s third consecutive season as a York player.