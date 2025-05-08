Championship leaders Halifax Panthers have announced the signing of Warrington Wolves winger Alfie Johnson on a season-long loan deal until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Rugby union convert Johnson joined Warrington ahead of 2025 having spent time in the youth ranks of Leeds Rhinos towards the back end of 2024, and has played two games for the Wolves to date.

After scoring a try on his Super League debut against Wakefield Trinity in early March, the 23-year-old was then selected by Sam Burgess for their Challenge Cup tie at Widnes Vikings the following week.

The ex-Harlequins academy ace has featured for both Widnes and London Broncos on dual-registration in the Championship since then, and now makes a more permanent move to the second tier with Fax.

Off-season Warrington Wolves recruit makes Championship move as length of loan revealed

Johnson – who represented both England and Great Britain in union’s 7s format – will turn 24 next month, and will still have another 12 months left on his deal at Warrington come the end of the current campaign, running until the end of 2026.

His move to The Shay was announced by Halifax on Thursday afternoon, with the speedster going straight into contention to make his debut for Kyle Eastmond’s side at home against Doncaster this weekend.

Despite losing their second league game of the year last weekend over in France against Toulouse Olympique, where they were beaten 32-0, the Panthers hold a one-point advantage over second-placed Barrow Raiders heading into this weekend’s games.

Johnson has won both of the games he’s played in the Championship so far this term, helping Widnes to an 18-14 victory at Toulouse in Round 1 before donning a shirt for London as they beat Hunslet 26-6 on home soil in Round 5 at the end of March.

