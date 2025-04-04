Off-season Salford Red Devils recruit makes Championship return as dual-registration partnership announced

Sam Davis, who joined Salford Red Devils in the off-season, has returned to former club London Broncos with a new dual-registration partnership announced between the two clubs.

Davis put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Salford ahead of 2025, but having returned from a long-term injury lay-off, he’s yet to make his debut for the Red Devils due to issues surrounding their ongoing financial plight.

The hooker is among a trio of Paul Rowley’s squad who haven’t been able to be added to the squad list governed by the RFL in relation to the imposed Sustainability Cap.

Papua New Guinea international Nene Macdonald and Scotland international Ben Hellewell are the other two, with Macdonald making a short-term move to the Championship himself earlier this week as he completed a loan to Oldham.

Davis now returns to London, where he made 93 appearances between 2022 and 2024, helping the Broncos to promotion from the Championship via the play-offs in 2023.

With games also on his CV for both Coventry Bears (now known as Midlands Hurricanes) and York, the Leicester-born ace now has 117 senior career appearances, with 12 tries scored.

His temporary switch to the capital was confirmed by both Salford and London on Friday morning as they announced their new dual-registration partnership.

The 26-year-old will go straight into contention to make his second bow for the Broncos on Sunday as they travel to Featherstone Rovers in the quarter-final of the 1895 Cup.

London now have dual-registration partnerships with two Super League sides in the shape of both Warrington Wolves and Salford.

The Red Devils meanwhile also hold two dual-registration partnerships, and both are with Championship clubs. In addition to London, they hold a dual-reg agreement with Barrow Raiders this year.

