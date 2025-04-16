Off-season Leigh Leopards recruit makes Championship move as loan confirmed

Leigh Leopards forward Brad Martin has joined Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles on loan for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Martin – who turned 24 in February – joined Leigh from fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers ahead of 2025, penning a two-year deal.

Able to play in the front-row, back-row or at loose, the utility had made 40 appearances across all competitions for Cas having made his senior bow against Hull KR back in October 2020.

Born in Pontefract, he joined the Tigers earlier that year having spent circa four years in Leeds Rhinos’ academy.

Dewsbury Moor ARLFC junior Martin also played five games on dual-registration for Midlands Hurricanes between 2022 and 2023 during his time as a Tigers player.

Having been handed squad number 28, Martin is yet to feature for Leigh following his off-season switch, though did score three tries in three games for Championship side Batley Bulldogs during a short-term loan move earlier this year.

He will now head back into the second tier with Sheffield in search of more game time.

As his loan switch was announced on Wednesday afternoon, the Leopards’ Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “We’ve decided to let Brad go out on loan to Sheffield to get first team experience there.

“It’s similar to Ryan Brown and Kavan Rothwell, who are both first-team squad members currently on season-long loans at Barrow Raiders, where both are enjoying their rugby, getting games in and playing well.

“Long term, our club will benefit from the experience they are getting.

“At this stage in Brad’s career, playing games is vital, so joining Sheffield will give him this opportunity in a good environment in an excellent competition.

“We wish Brad every success and shall be monitoring his progress at the Eagles.”

