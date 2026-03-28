Off-contract Wigan Warriors forward makes cross-Super League loan switch

Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan has made his latest Super League loan switch, joining French outfit Toulouse Olympique on a deal until the end of the season.

The France international is off-contract with the Warriors at the end of the current campaign, but this move suggests he is set to depart the club come the off-season.

Chan has also spent the past month on loan at his former club Catalans Dragons, where he made five appearances.

This is also not his first stint at the Stade Ernst Wallon, making four appearances while on loan there in 2023.

Tiaki Chan joins Toulouse Olympique on season-long loan

Chan brings plenty of Super League experience with him to the newly-promoted side, boasting 51 appearances in the top flight across spells with Les Dracs, Hull FC, Wigan and Salford Red Devils. In that time, he has also scored four tries.

His form also saw him drafted into the France Test side, winning four caps for Les Bleus to date.

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Commenting on joining Toulouse, Chan said: “I’m happy to be back in Toulouse. It’s a club I really appreciate. I was there in 2023 for a few matches and I have nothing but good memories.

“I can’t wait to put on the Toulouse Olympique jersey again and earn my place in the team.”

Toulouse head coach, Sylvain Houles, added: “We are delighted to welcome Tiaki back after his time at the club in 2023.

“He is a player we greatly appreciate and who will bring us impact on the pitch. He plays hard, he is explosive and he is a competitor, so he will perfectly complement our squad.”

Also commenting, Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: “We’re pleased for Tiaki to continue to get to play at Super League level, as he has shown in recent weeks that he is more than capable.”

Chan is also the latest Warriors forward to head to Toulouse for 2026, joining fellow Cherry and White Tyler Dupree at the club.

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