Off-contract Warrington prop Paul Vaughan remains coy on his future beyond the end of 2025, but has hinted that an extension offer has been tabled his way by the Wolves.

Having joined from NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs, Vaughan – who turned 34 in April – has been with Warrington since the start of 2023.

The former Kangaroos and Italy international had initially penned a two-year deal, but within just a few months, agreed an extension which takes him through until the end of the current campaign.

There has been plenty of speculation on his future, with reports linking him with a move away and others suggesting he will be staying at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

And though nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, it appears the latter will prove to be correct.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Warrington Wolves coach teases contract decision on overseas star ahead of Challenge Cup final

Off-contract Warrington Wolves star tight-lipped on future amid speculation

The former Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons powerhouse has now 69 games for Warrington, scoring nine tries, including one in their recent Challenge Cup semi-final victory against Leigh Leopards.

With the Wolves off to Wembley for the cup final against Hull KR this weekend, Vaughan appeared on the latest episode of Sky Sports’ ‘The Bench’ podcast with Jon Wilkin and Jenna Brooks.

With the episode filmed prior to a Super League game at home against the Robins last month, the forward was asked about his future, and remained tight-lipped, saying: “I haven’t signed it (a new contract).

“We’re working through a couple of things. Myself and my family are looking to see what’s about.

“I haven’t signed a contract.

“There could be a contract on the table, I’m just yet to sign it, that’s all… I’ve got to read through the contract.”

Vaughan – who has representative honours on his CV for New South Wales having played in two State of Origin series – made the move to the UK from Down Under with his young family.

He and wife Elle will return to Australia along with their children once his playing career is finished.

On getting the go ahead for another year in Super League, he said: “I wouldn’t say it was a hard sell, but she (Elle) still works full-time for an Australian company, so she does pretty tough hours.

“For her to stay another year is something that I definitely appreciate. She’s getting to bed quite late, 1am, but once we go back there, she’ll be able to go back into a full-time gig.

“She works every day, she’s got something to do and she’s doing that for her career post-rugby. She’s very ambitious. It’s good for her to fall back into something once we’re done here.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League’s top assisters in 2025 – Warrington Wolves star features in top 10