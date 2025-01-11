Off-contract Warrington Wolves star keen on ‘dream’ NRL move

Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai has revealed it is his ‘childhood dream’ to play in the NRL one day as he enters the final year of his contract in Super League.

Tai is about to enter his second season with the Wire, having joined the club at the beginning of the 2024 campaign. He became a regular presence in the Warrington side during Sam Burgess’ first season in charge of the club, featuring in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley last summer.

Tai signed a one-year extension to his Wolves contract to remain with the club into 2025. However, he is off-contract at the end of this season and as such, is now able to speak to rival clubs about a move elsewhere for 2026.

Speaking to Australian publication Zero Tackle, Tai admitted he is happy at Warrington and owes the club for the way they have treated him. But he admitted he would one day love to play in the sport’s elite competition in Australia.

“That’s a childhood dream, but right now I’m happy where I’m at and the club’s been good to me,” Tai told Zero Tackle about his dream to one day play in the NRLcompetition.

“I’ve got a couple more years to go, so I’m content at the moment, but the NRL is certainly a dream.

“Growing up, there were no junior systems and stuff. We watch a lot of NRL and after a game of footy we go out and then play and tackle each other.”

Tai will likely be a regular starter for the Wolves again in 2025 as they look to go one step further and secure a first piece of silverware under Burgess.

But it is clear the Papua New Guinea international is intent on returning Down Under at some stage and cracking the NRL.

