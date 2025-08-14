Off-contract Wakefield Trinity star’s future decided as coach shares club’s decision

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed that off-contract winger Matty Russell will depart Belle Vue at the end of the season.

Russell, who turned 32 in June, joined Trinity on a one-year deal ahead of 2025 following his departure from Powell’s former club Warrington Wolves.

The veteran’s campaign has been blighted by injuries so far, limiting him to just six appearances, and he has not featured since June 15 through a knee issue.

He has scored four tries in a Wakefield shirt, including a brace on debut in the Challenge Cup against League 1 outfit Goole Vikings back in February.

Now, Powell has confirmed Russell will move on to pastures new come 2026.

The experienced winger has donned a shirt for eight different clubs in his career to date: Wigan Warriors, Hull FC, Leigh, Warrington, Toronto Wolfpack, Toulouse Olympique, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield.

He also enjoyed a stint Down Under with NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans, but never registered a first-grade appearance.

Speaking ahead of Trinity’s trip to Salford Red Devils, boss Powell explained: “He isn’t getting an offer from us, and he knows that.

“Matty’s having a look around, I think he’s weighing a few different things up off the field and on the field.

“He won’t be with us next year, but he’s been aware of that for a while.”

The positive news for Russell is that he may be able to put himself in the shop window over the next few weeks, with the 13-time Scotland international – who was born in North Ayrshire – now back fit.

Powell confirmed: “He’s available. I had an option to play him this week, but Matty has been in and out the team with injuries, and I wanted him to be available against Wigan next week.

“I didn’t want to put him out this week because that (playing back-to-back games) isn’t something he’s done too much this year.

“Whether I play him next week or not, I don’t know, that’ll depend on a couple of different things. But I wanted him available next week.”

