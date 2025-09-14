St Helens have confirmed that outside back Jon Bennison’s time at the club will come to a conclusion at the end of the current Super League season.

Bennison came through the Saints’ academy and made his debut for the club in 2021. But it was in 2022 when he established himself as a Super League star, scoring tries in the Super League play-off semi-final and the Grand Final to help the club win a fourth consecutive league title.

However, under Paul Wellens, he has found opportunities more limited and this season headed out on loan to Championship side Widnes Vikings.

He has now returned from that loan deal but will depart the Saints at the end of the season in pursuit of a new move to kick-start his career.

Bennison admitted he felt the decision to part company was the ‘right’ one.

He said: “It’s tough but I think this is the right decision for me and my career. I’m delighted with what I’ve achieved at Saints and happy with all the memories I’ve made over the past six or so years.

“I’ve got loads of great memories on and off the field with all the lads. The Grand Final in 2022 is definitely a highlight that will stick with me forever.

“Whilst I’m excited for my next chapter, I’m truly thankful to everyone at St.Helens for everything they’ve done and how they have supported me. It’s been great.

“To everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ve got loads of positive memories with the fans. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time and I’m very grateful for the support that I’ve been shown over the years.”

Saints coach Paul Wellens sung the praises of the youngster, saying: “Jon’s impact on the the team has been nothing but positive ever since he walked through the door, he has always set a really high standard in terms of effort and consistency, and day to day I see how much he is admired and respected by everyone, but most importantly his teammates.

“I wish Jon all the very best for the future and must thank him for his hard work, commitment and professionalism that has been the corner stone of his success whilst being here.”