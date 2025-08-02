Off-contract St Helens youngster sees Championship loan extended as permanent exit nears

Widnes Vikings have extended the loan of off-contract St Helens ace Will Roberts until the end of the season, with the youngster’s permanent exit from the Totally Wicked Stadium nearing.

Roberts, whose older brother Max also plays for Widnes, has featured three times for the Vikings this season across two loan stints.

His second stint, which started midway through July, has now been extended for the remainder of the campaign.

Yet to make his senior bow for Saints, his contract expires at the end of this season, and the 20-year-old is set for pastures new with a number of clubs interested in his signature including Widnes themselves.

The half-back’s senior appearance tally now sits at 13 having donned a shirt for both Swinton Lions and Rochdale Hornets prior to the Vikings.

Kicking 17 goals, including nine to date for Widnes, both of his senior tries came in Swinton colours earlier this year.

The news of Roberts’ loan being extended for the duration of 2025 was announced by the Vikings ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash away against Sheffield Eagles.

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “It’s superb news for us. I think Will’s been brilliant since he’s come in.

“With Dec Patton back playing and Tom Gilmore not far away, it’s vital we have options in the halves and people playing for jerseys.

“I think he’s shown he’s more than capable of playing at this level, and I’m just surprised he’s not played in Super League yet with the quality he’s got.”

