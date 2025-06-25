Off-contract St Helens youngster makes Championship move as brothers’ link-up confirmed

Widnes Viking have confimed the signing of St Helens half-back Will Roberts on an initial two-week loan deal, the Championship side have confirmed.

The 20-year-old progressed through the Saints academy into the first team and penned a one-year contract extension at the start of the 2025 season, but is yet to register his first senior appearance in the red vee.

He will also link up with brother Max, who joined Widnes in 2023 and has made 57 appearances for the club since.

Will Roberts joins Widnes Vikings on loan

Commenting on the news, Vikings head coach, Allan Coleman, said: “He’s a player I’ve watched since he was 6/7 years old. I’ve coached him before, and obviously, he’s Max’s brother.

“He’s a very talented player, superb kicking game, and a real run threat. He scores a lot of tries as a half, which is something that will be very important for us.

“He’s going to come in and lift us, and I think the fans will see what he’s got to offer this weekend.”

The move also comes swiftly after the capture of Leigh Leopards forward Andrew Badrock for the rest of the season.

Roberts rose through the Saints’ scholarship and academy teams to progress into the wider senior squad, and despite not making his competitive debut for St Helens at the time of writing, he has impressed in the reserves and

The half-back has also tasted senior minutes while out on loan in the lower tiers. His professional debut came for Swinton Lions against Batley Bulldogs in 2023, and he would go onto make two further appearances in the Championship before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

After making a successful return to play in 2024, he returned to Swinton and made two further appearances before joining League One side Rochdale Hornets on loan, where he made three appearances and scored two tries.

He has also headed back out on loan in 2025, again joining Swinton and adding two more appearances to his tally.

