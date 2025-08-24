Off-contract St Helens speedster Tee Ritson has seen his season ended by an ankle injury, with loan club Barrow Raiders confirming he has undergone surgery.

Ritson, who joined Saints from Barrow ahead of the 2023 campaign, returned to the Championship outfit on loan at the beginning of this season.

Scoring 13 times across all competitions this term for Paul Crarey’s side, the winger took his appearance tally for the Cumbrians up to a total of 89, with 81 tries scored in their colours now.

But with the end of the season fast approaching, it’s been confirmed that his year is over.

Off-contract St Helens star suffers season-ending injury with future unclear

Born in Thailand but raised in Maryport, the 29-year-old is set to depart Super League heavyweights Saints at the end of the campaign as things stand.

There has been no official confirmation of his exit, but his record in a Saints shirt stands at three tries in 26 games, and his last appearance in the Red V came back in September 2024.

Barrow confirmed his injury blow via social media over the weekend, posting on X: “🤕 Barrow Raiders can confirm that Tee Ritson is ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing a successful ankle reconstruction earlier today.

“Speedy recovery, Tee 💪❤️”

🤕 Barrow Raiders can confirm that @tee_ritson is ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing a successful ankle reconstruction earlier today. Speedy recovery, Tee 💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/g2Z08Nbp0Q — Barrow Raiders (@BarrowRaiders) August 22, 2025

