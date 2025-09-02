Off-contract St Helens star sees future confirmed as next destination revealed

Off-contract ace Tee Ritson will depart St Helens at the end of the season and make a permanent return to Barrow Raiders, it has been confirmed.

Ritson, who was born in Thailand but raised in Maryport, joined Saints ahead of the 2023 campaign from Barrow.

That move was initially on a one-year loan basis, but was then made permanent ahead of 2024, and Ritson featured 26 times across those first two seasons in the Red V.

He has spent 2025, the final year of his Super League contract, back in Cumbria with the Raiders as a loanee though.

And that return to Craven Park will become permanent from 2026, with the Championship side having confirmed that the winger has penned a two-year deal with them.

Scoring 13 times across all competitions this term for Paul Crarey’s side, Ritson – whose season was prematurely ended by injury last month – has taken his total try haul for Barrow up to 81 in 89 appearances.

As his permanent return to Cumbria was announced on Tuesday evening, the 29-year-old said: “I’m delighted to be signing for Barrow.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time back on loan here this year, and I’m grateful to everyone at the club and to all the fans for welcoming me back with open arms.

“I’m at a point in my career now where I just want to be playing regularly and enjoying my rugby, and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing this past year.

“I’m gutted that my season has been abruptly cut short, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get myself in the best shape possible so I can hit the ground running when the time comes.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this group once again. I’m hoping the knowledge and experience I’ve gained along the way will benefit the team, and I’m really looking forward to ripping in with everyone.”

‘We know he will be back next year, stronger than ever – entertaining supporters, scoring tries and helping the club win games’

Having also donned a shirt for Workington Town and Newcastle Thunder prior to his first stint at Barrow, and represented Swinton Lions on dual-registration last year, Ritson’s senior career appearance tally sits at over 130.

Raiders boss Crarey added: “Everyone at the club is delighted to confirm that Tee has agreed a deal to remain at the club for the next two seasons.

“Since returning this year, Tee has immediately felt at home and reminded us all of his talent with a series of spectacular tries.

“Already crossing the line 13 times, he is perfectly suited to our style of play, and we believe it brings out the very best in him.

“Sadly, injury has brought his season to a premature end, but we know he will be back next year, stronger than ever – entertaining supporters, scoring tries and helping the club win games.”

Ritson will turn 30 in January. His efforts back in a Barrow shirt this term have helped the Cumbrians to at least a ninth-place finish in the second tier, with the potential still to move up a spot into eighth.

Barrow’s Director of Rugby Andy Gaffney added: “Tee needs no introduction, and this move is one we’ve been excited to announce for quite some time.

“He rightly earned a chance in Super League ahead of the 2023 season. At Championship level, he continues to be one of the most explosive players with ball-in-hand.

“The signing of Tee is a tremendous coup and a real statement of intent heading towards the 2026 season.”

