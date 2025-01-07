Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell admits he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a move away from his boyhood club having entered the final year of his contract, though insists that would be his last resort.

Now 34, hometown hero Farrell has spent his entire career at Wigan – barring six games on loan at Widnes Vikings in 2010 prior to his senior Warriors debut that same year.

380 games for the Cherry and Whites have yielded six Super League titles, five League Leaders’ Shields, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenge successes alongside six inclusions in the Super League Dream Team.

The idea of Farrell donning any other shirt than a Wigan one seems completely alien, yet with the New Year upon us and the start of the 2025 campaign just a few weeks away, that could become a reality.

Off-contract skipper Liam Farrell makes surprise admission on Wigan Warriors future

A 16-time England international, Farrell is one of six members in Matt Peet’s all-conquering squad whose current contract expires at the end of the year.

And speaking to LoveRugbyLeague at Wigan’s pre-season media day on Tuesday, he said: “Of course it is (on my mind). I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t, but it’s not something I’m worried about.

“Being part of this team at the moment, we just enjoy our time together. It’s been very successful, but off the field we enjoy being around each other as well. We’re just enjoying what we’re doing at the moment.

“If I’m playing well and the club still wants me here, then hopefully I can be here a little bit longer.

“I wouldn’t say that (it’s Wigan or bust) because I’d like to keep playing. I’m in a good position physically and I’m still loving my rugby league.

“I enjoy the tough parts of it, which is this bit (pre-season) and if the body every gives up on me, it’ll obviously be time to give it up then but I’m still enjoying what I’m doing.”

‘The ultimate aim for me is to remain at Wigan until the end of my career’

Only Sean O’Loughlin has made more appearances for the Warriors in the summer era than Farrell, who has scored 143 tries for his boyhood side, including four last year as they scooped every major honour on offer.

His man of the match performance in the 2016 Super League Grand Final win against Warrington Wolves saw him scoop the Harry Sunderland Trophy, and come December 2022, he was crowned the club’s captain.

Farrell continued: “The ultimate aim for me is to remain at Wigan until the end of my career.

“If it’s not to be the case, then maybe there’ll be an opportunity somewhere else.

“I’ve never seen myself coaching. I love watching games and I’d never want to take that away.

“I’ve done my masters degree in sports science and what not, so it’s the performance side of things that I’d lie to get into when I do finish playing.”

