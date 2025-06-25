Off-contract Brisbane prop Corey Jensen says he’d ‘love’ to agree a new deal and extend his stay with the Broncos, hailing the club’s impact on his career.

Veteran Jensen – who was born in Townsville – made the move to Suncorp ahead of the 2022 campaign from fellow NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys, who he’d spent his entire career with to that point.

Now 31, the forward’s three-and-a-half-years in a Broncos shirt so far have produced 77 appearances and two tries, including one earlier this month in a big win over the Gold Coast Titans.

And with his contract coming to an end, question marks remain over where he will be playing his rugby come 2026.

Off-contract NRL veteran outlines clear stance on future as honest admission made

Front-rower Jensen has hit new heights under the tutelage of Michael Maguire, enjoying a huge impact off the interchange bench in all bar two of his 14 appearances so far this season.

Having been crowned the Cowboys’ Rookie of the Year back in 2017, the year he made his senior bow, the powerhouse now has a total of 134 NRL appearances under his belt.

Jensen – who will turn 32 next January – told The Sydney Morning Herald: “I would love to stay here.

“Coming down here was sort of like a new lease on life for me

“I didn’t really know where rugby league for myself was going after my stint at the Cowboys, and they gave me an opportunity here.