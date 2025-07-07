Off-contract NRL icon teases decision on future with remarkable accolade in sight

Souths icon Alex Johnston has revealed he’s ‘pretty confident’ he will still be a Rabbitohs player come 2026 with a new deal in the pipeline as he closes in on the NRL’s all-time try-scoring record.

Johnston – who will turn 31 in January – is already the Bunnies’ top try-scorer of all-time having claimed that crown midway through the 2022 campaign.

The veteran has spent his entire career to date donning Souths colours, and now needs just seven more tries to hit the landmark of 213 first-grade tries Down Under and overtake Ken Irvine at the top of the NRL‘s all-time chart.

Having been able to speak to other clubs about a potential move since November 1, 2024 with his contract coming to an end at Souths, there had been some minor speculation over whether he would depart the club.

But it appears that now won’t be the case, and all being well, Johnston will claim top spot on that list as a Rabbitohs player.

Johnston has only previously come close to leaving Souths once previously, and is understood to be taking a pay cut in order to stick around beyond the end of the current season.

The length of any potential new deal is yet to be disclosed.

He told Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph: “It’s underway. We’re chatting to Souths and we’re getting very close.

“I’m pretty confident it will happen.

“Another aspect to the last 12 months was that I have a young family, and not knowing what was going to happen (with my NRL career), so it’s good that Souths have indicated they want to keep me.

“I’m trying to be around for a couple of years longer, so hopefully we can sort that out soon.”

