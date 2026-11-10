Off-contract NRL ace makes call on future amid Perth Bears links

Jamie Humphreys will remain a South Sydney Rabbitohs player for the foreseeable future, penning a fresh deal with the NRL club.

The utility man’s future at the Bunnies had been under the spotlight in recent months with him out of contract ahead of the 2027 season, but he has now re-signed on a multi-year deal through to 2028.

It also comes amid reported interest from expansion side Perth Bears over a potential switch for 2027; however, that never came to fruition.

Jamie Humphreys re-signs with South Sydney Rabbitohs

After emerging through the youth ranks at Manly Sea Eagles, where he made his NRL debut, Humphreys arrived at Souths in 2025 and has since featured 36 times. In that time, he has also scored three tries and kicked 17 goals.

Commenting on his new deal, Humphreys said: “I’m stoked to be staying here at Souths. It’s become a home to me since I joined two years ago.

“I get to live my dream and represent this great club and all of the fans, so I’m very excited. Everything about the club here at Souths, from the fans to the staff here and all of my teammates, it’s a family, and I’m so grateful to be able to build on that relationship that I’ve made with the Club and everyone involved with it.

“The fans are so good to me and I hope to repay them in any way I can. I’m excited and I can’t wait to keep going on this journey.”

Rabbitohs head of recruitment and retention, Mark Ellison, added: “Jamie has been a wonderful addition to our squad over the past two seasons and we believe we’re just scratching the surface with him.

“He is a very skilful, hard-working and diligent player that puts everything into his preparation for each game he plays. He can play in a number of positions which gives us great flexibility in our line-up, and he’s also an accurate goal kicker.

“Jamie is a true all-rounder; he comes from a great family with a wonderful Rugby League pedigree, and we’re very happy to know that he will be with us for at least the next two seasons.”