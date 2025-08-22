Off-contract Leeds Rhinos star suffers season-ending injury as loan ends

Leeds Rhinos playmaker Matt Frawley’s loan at Huddersfield Giants has been brought to a premature end by a season-ending ankle injury.

Having joined Leeds ahead of the 2024 campaign on a two-year deal, Australian half-back Frawley‘s time at Headingley appears to be nearing an end.

Off-contract come the end of the season, he failed to impress Rhinos boss Brad Arthur in the early stages of this season and was dropped into the reserves before Huddersfield offered him a lifeline with a loan deal in mid-June.

That deal was initially meant to be for one month, but was extended with the overseas ace finding some form. He was forced off at half-time in last Sunday’s heavy defeat at St Helens though, and the Giants have confirmed his season is over.

Off-contract Leeds Rhinos star Matt Frawley suffers season-ending injury as loan ends

Frawley, who will turn 31 on Christmas Eve, has donned the shirts of both Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders in the NRL.

His previous stint in Super League prior to joining Leeds also came with Huddersfield, spending a sole season at the Accu Stadium back in 2019.

Earlier this week, the Giants drafted in Olly Russell on loan from Wakefield Trinity to aid their half-back crisis: with Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune both having already had their seasons ended by injury.

And on Friday afternoon, the West Yorkshire outfit announced that Frawley had suffered the same fate.

Their press release reads: “The Giants would like to provide an update on Loanee Matt Frawley following an injury he sustained in the defeat to St Helens.

“Frawley was withdrawn from the action at half time during the game at The Totally Wicked Stadium and has now unfortunately been ruled out for the season.

“We would like to place on record our thanks for Matty’s efforts back in the Claret & Gold and wish him well in his recovery.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Exclusive – Wigan Warriors assistant Paul Deacon sets out head coach ambitions after rugby league return

👉 Hull KR boss Willie Peters delivers grim Sauaso Sue verdict as ‘worst fears’ revealed

👉 Exclusive – The candidate Ryan Carr beat to land Castleford Tigers job revealed

👉 Leeds Rhinos sweat on key injury as Brad Arthur delivers strong verdict of Hull KR win

👉 Every Super League coach’s contract expiry after Ryan Carr’s arrival at Castleford Tigers