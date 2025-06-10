Off-contract Hull KR forward sees latest loan move confirmed as wait for Robins opportunity goes on

Hull KR back-rower Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace has joined Championship outfit Toulouse Olympique on loan for the remainder of 2025, with the wait for his Robins debut to continue.

Three-time Jamaica international Wallace – who donned a shirt fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos at youth level – joined KR ahead of the 2024 campaign from Bradford Bulls and penned a two-year deal.

But having failed to register a first-team appearance last term, he is yet to be named in Willie Peters’ 17 this season.

And with his contract set to expire come the end of the year, the prospect is real that Wallace could now depart Craven Park without ever featuring at senior level.

During his time contracted to the Robins so far, the Huddersfield-born forward has represented numerous clubs as either a loanee or on dual-registration.

That list includes Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven, Goole Vikings and Sheffield, with the two tries he scored in three games for the Eagles earlier this year taking his career tally up to 14 in 59 senior appearances at club level.

Currently leading the way in the second tier, Toulouse will now be added to that list, with Wallace making the move over to France for the remainder of the year.

Sylvain Houles’ side have won nine of their first 11 league games this term, and return to action this weekend in the Championship with the visit of London Broncos to the Stade Ernest-Wallon, when Wallace is expected to make his debut.

Able to slot in at loose and centre when required, Super League leaders KR will retain the right to recall Wallace at any point during his loan stint once two weeks have elapsed, as is standard.

