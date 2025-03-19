Off-contract Hull FC forward makes Championship switch for remainder of 2025

Off-contract Hull FC young gun Will Gardiner has joined Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers on a season-long loan for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Born in the city, Gardiner was picked up by FC at reserves level back in 2022 having been recruited from local community club West Hull.

Making his first-team debut in August that year against Salford Red Devils and scoring his only senior try to date a few days later against Toulouse Olympique, he now has 29 appearances on his CV.

Having been handed squad number 21, two of those 29 games have come this year under John Cartwright’s tutelage, including one in Super League against Wigan Warriors.

But the 23-year-old will now head out to the Championship and to Featherstone in search of more regular game time.

A versatile forward, the towering youngster will celebrate his 24th birthday in May, and is one of a number of players in the final year of their current deal at the MKM Stadium.

Having seen his move to Post Office Road confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, he will go straight into contention to make his Rovers debut this weekend away against Championship table-toppers Halifax Panthers.

Fev, who were knocked out of the Challenge Cup with defeat away in Perpignan against Catalans Dragons last weekend, have won one and lost two of their opening three league games this season.

Rovers are still fighting on the 1895 Cup front, with a quarter-final tie at home against London Broncos to come in that competition early next month.

Gardiner will be coached by former Hull stalwart Paul Cooke at Post Office Road, with the 43-year-old recently having taken the head coach reins in West Yorkshire following James Ford’s exit from Fev.

FC retain the right to recall Gardiner at any point of the loan after two weeks have elapsed.

