Off-contract England star linked with sensational mid-season NRL switch

England international Kai Pearce-Paul is expected to move to Wests Tigers in 2026 – but he could make a sensational mid-season switch before that.

Pearce-Paul has been a revelation since making the move to the NRL after becoming one of the best English back-rowers in the game during his time with Wigan Warriors.

He is off-contract at the end of this season and courting interest from a number of clubs, though the Tigers now appear to be frontrunners for his signature.

But speculation has emerged that Pearce-Paul could leave Newcastle Knights before the end of his existing contract in a remarkable turn of events.

That report has come from Zero Tackle, who have suggested that the Tigers are not only favourites for his signature in 2026, but before that.

That could potentially be implicated by Newcastle’s own salary cap situation and their desire to land a deal to sign another England international, Dom Young.

Young has reportedly been told that he is free to leave Sydney Roosters after being dropped to reserve grade of late, which has alerted the Knights to his availability. They are looking into the prospect of re-signing their former winger as a result.

Newcastle’s salary cap has been in the news for a prolonged period, and they are likely to go through an overhaul in their roster at the end of this year with Jackson Hastings – who has mounting interest from Super League – among the high-earning players leaving.

Pearce-Paul now looks increasingly likely to join Hastings through the exit door – but it has now emerged that he could be on the move before then.

The Tigers are pushing for a deal to sign the England international in what would represent a major coup for Benji Marshall’s side. However, any deal for 2026 could now be brought forward in a remarkable turn of events.

