Super League stalwart Théo Fages will depart Catalans Dragons come the end of the year, and will link back up with Super XIII outfit Pia Barouders.

17-time France international Fages donned the shirt of Pia as a junior before joining Salford Red Devils at the age of 16 and progressing through the youth system in Greater Manchester.

Having gone on to represent St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and Perpignan natives Catalans, the half-back has amassed almost 270 appearances in the British game, including well over 200 in Super League alone.

The veteran, who will turn 31 later this month, has been with the Dragons since the start of the 2024 campaign having penned a two-year deal upon joining them from Huddersfield.

But at the end of those two years, he will depart the British game for the first time in his professional career, with the ‘Super XIII’ now what the competition formerly known as the French Elite Championship is recognised as.

Off-contract Catalans Dragons star makes decision on future as next move confirmed

Fages’ move to Pia was announced by the Donkeys via social media on Thursday evening, with his arrival set to come ahead of their 2025/26 campaign.

The playmaker said: “I’m very happy to have the opportunity to return to Pia XIII, my family’s club that made me love this sport.

“I’m excited for this new challenge and can’t wait to join the team.”

Pia had been headed up by Thomas Valette during the 2024/25 campaign, but he has now departed to link up with the reserve side of Super League outfit Catalans, assisting Remi Casty.

Under his tutelage, the Donkeys ended fourth on the ladder during the 2024/25 campaign.

Having missed out on the top two by a four-point margin, the Donkeys then fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs with a defeat at home against Limoux Grizzlies, a side they had finished above only on points difference.

As Fages makes the move to the Stade Daniel-Ambert, he will link up with a number of names familiar to Super League supporters including Harrison Hansen, Hakim Miloudi and Ethan Natoli as well as current Oldham star Eloi Pelissier.

All of those players have signed on the dotted line at Pia for their upcoming 2025/26 campaign.