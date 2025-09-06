Off-contract Castleford Tigers star seals cross-Super League switch for 2026

Off-contract Castleford Tigers winger Josh Simm will link up with fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons ahead of 2026 having penned a two-year deal in Perpignan.

A product of hometown club St Helens’ youth system, Simm joined Castleford ahead of the 2024 campaign.

His move to The Jungle came from Down Under having spent 12 months prior plying his trade in the Queensland Cup with Wynnum-Manly Seagulls.

28 appearances for the Tigers have followed, yielding 13 tries, and he will round off the 2025 season with them before heading across the Channel.

The 24-year-old’s signing was announced by Catalans on Saturday morning, with the Dragons set for a busy off-season having allowed 13 of their current squad to depart.

Simm said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity to play for Catalans. Once I heard about the interest and received a phone call from (head coach) Joel Tomkins about his plans for the future, I was 100% on board from the word, ‘go’.

“It’s a club I’ve always held in high regard and to get the opportunity to represent them really excites me and my family. I’m looking forward to getting over to France and putting my best foot forward!”

Able to slot into the centres as well as out on the flank, Simm now has 57 senior appearances on his CV in the British game having donned a shirt as a loanee for Leigh and Hull FC during his time at Saints: who he featured 19 times for at first-team level.

He also played 23 Queensland Cup games during his short stint Down Under, and has 30 career tries so far, with 20 of those scored in Super League.

Catalans boss Tomkins added: “Josh joins us with motivation to improve his game and compete for his place in the team. He is at the right age and has the skill set to take his game to the next level with the Dragons.

“His presence in the squad will increase competition for places in the outside-backs which will naturally increase the intensity and quality of our training and preparation.”

