New South Wales have sealed the 2025 Ampol Women’s State of Origin series with a solid 26-6 win over Queensland in wet and wild conditions at Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

Coming off a dominant win in the opener at Suncorp Stadium two weeks ago, the Blues entered game two as favourites and delivered again under new coach John Strange.

The New South Welsh-women were calm, yet dominant across the park as they secured two-zip lead in the three-game series, to win their first series since the three-game format was introduced.

Out of form, Queensland are now looking down the barrel of a whitewash.

Leading the charge for the Blues was the reigning Dally M Medalist Olivia Kernick, who produced a phenomenal display at lock.

Kernick crossed for two tries, set up another, racked up two linebreaks and a linebreak assist, and ran for a whopping 169 metres from 20 carries – and didn’t miss a single tackle in front of the home crowd.

It was a performance that replicated her dominance in the 2024 NRLW grand final and is what makes her one of the best players in the league.

“It’s unreal. It’s really hard for me to put into words,” said Blues captain Isabelle Kelly, who showing strong emotions after leading her side to victory.

“I think we’re creating history and really showcasing how we play as the Blues. It’s taken a few years to get to that, but I think we’re really showing what we can do,” Kelly added.

“And I want to make sure that we get that win on home soil in Newcastle.”

While NSW were clinical in attack, and again dominated in the middle of the park.

Queensland struggled to gain any real momentum as the Blues pack continually bent the defensive line, exploiting the slippery conditions.

The Maroons hopes of mounting a second-half fightback faded significantly when star fullback Tamika Upton was forced from the field with 20 minutes to go.

Upton, who looked the most dangerous for the Maroons, injured herself while trying to prevent Jaime Chapman from scoring in the corner.

From there, NSW simply ran away with it.

Queensland’s only try came early and was nothing short of sloppy – but it was no real consolation – they were outplayed and out-muscled.

Maroons captain Ali Brigginshaw was visibly upset after the match, openly acknowledging that it might have been her last outing in a Queensland jersey after a decorated Origin career spanning 16 years.

“Been here a long time, so you just never know when it’s gonna be your last,” Brigginshaw said. “We try and we train so hard and we sacrifice so much, being away from home. If I didn’t have any emotions, I guess the game wouldn’t mean anything to me. It means a lot.”

The 35-year-old playmaker admitted her side was simply outgunned in key areas.

“Through the middle, NSW were so strong and it’s hard to stop their momentum. Whether it was their outside backs or their middles, they just kept rolling through in the slippery conditions. They played better tonight,” she said.

“I felt like we were just coming out of trouble the whole game.”

Brigginshaw also paid tribute to Blues halfback Jesse Southwell, whose kicking game repeatedly pinned the Maroons deep in their own territory.

“She kicked extremely well, full credit to her – she’s had a great series so far.”

Despite the series loss, Brigginshaw made it clear that Queensland would not go quietly in the final match in Newcastle next month.

“We’ll come back in game three. We’re never gonna die trying.”