New South Wales and the New Zealand Warriors have both been dealt a huge setback with scans now confirming that Warriors front-rower Mitch Barnett has ruptured his ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.



Barnett suffered the knee injury during the Warriors’ 36-30 win over South Sydney on Sunday afternoon, just days after starring for the Blues in the State of Origin opener.

He appeared to land awkwardly while attempting a tackle on Rabbitohs playmaker Jayden Sullivan midway through the first half, quickly clutching at his leg in discomfort.

“It doesn’t look real good here for Barnett,” said a Fox League commentator Steve Roach.

“It’s a shock when that sort of thing happens. A bit of a twist and you think the worst, but he’s up on his haunches now. He’s as tough as teak. He won’t want to leave the field.”

Trainers attempted to treat the tough-as-nails Barnett on the field for over a minute before he limped off behind the dead-ball line.

Visibly frustrated, the prop yelled out some swear words as he made his way back to the bench.

Horrible news with scans confirming an ACL rupture for Mitch Barnett in Round 13. He will undergo reconstruction surgery with a usual ~9 month recovery time, meaning his 2025 season is over. Is the 9th ACL rupture in the NRL this season. pic.twitter.com/zejcj5g5uk — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 2, 2025

The Warriors later confirmed the front rower suffered an anterior crucial ligament rupture (ACL) that rules the 30-year-old prop out for the rest of 2025.

The injury leaves a major hole in both the Warriors’ forward pack and NSW’s plans for the remainder of the Origin series.

Barnett played a commanding role in the Blues 18-6 win over Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday.

While the Warriors will have to look within their squad to cover the loss, Blues coach Laurie Daley may need to look for reinforcements outside his original squad for Game II in Perth.

Fox League pundit Braith Anasta suggested Souths enforcer Keaon Koloamatangi as a leading candidate for a call-up.

“If [Barnett] didn’t play, I know a player who could and is in good form – Keaon Koloamatangi,” Anasta said at halftime.

“In that first half, he came up with that barnstorming try and has been great for Souths.”

Koloamatangi featured in one Origin game in 2023 but hasn’t been selected since.

His recent performances, however, could see him recalled to the playing group.

Other potential replacements include Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu and Roosters forward Terrell May, both of whom are considered to be in contention for a bench role.

Barnett’s injury will come as a blow to Blues, who are looking to clinch the Origin series in Perth later this month.

It also has the potential to disrupt the Warriors’ premiership push, with the New Zealand club sitting equal second on the NRL live ladder nearly halfway through the regular season.