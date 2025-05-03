New South Wales coach Laurie Daley has reaffirmed that James Tedesco is firmly in contention for a remarkable return to State of Origin, despite being left out of a Blues gathering back in January.

Daley clarified the Australian fullback’s absence from the camp wasn’t an indication that Tedesco’s time in the Blues jersey had come to an end, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Just because he wasn’t part of the camp doesn’t mean I wasn’t going to pick him – Teddy [Tedesco] is definitely still a chance,” Daley said after Tedesco’s brilliant performance in the Roosters’ 36-26 win over the Dolphins at Magic Round in Brisbane.

“He was superb on Friday night, but this is what he’s been doing all year.”

The New South Wales coach, who had been attending the Wagga (horse racing) Cup on Friday, admitted he was glad he cut his evening short to catch the 32-year-old Roosters’ electrifying display.

Tedesco’s magic outing added more pressure on incumbent NSW fullback Dylan Edwards, who faces a chance to stake his claim when the Panthers, currently in last place, take on the in-from Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

Tedesco opened up about how he’s been playing without the pressure of trying to prove himself for the NSW spot, saying it’s come as a bit of a relief.

“I’ve been there before, when I’m the fullback and there’s constant talk about form, and it can weigh heavily on you,” Tedesco reflected.

“But now, I’m not feeling that pressure.”

“I’m just focusing on my process during the week and playing my footy, and that’s allowed me to play some of my best football.”

Daley agreed with the sentiment, highlighting how difficult constant scrutiny can be for players.

“A lot of players can struggle with that pressure, especially when the media is constantly writing about your form,” Daley said.

“But Teddy seems to have found a great balance.”

“He looks comfortable, and he’s not out there wondering, ‘Will I make it?’ He’s just playing his game and staying focused.”

“His performances have been exceptional, and I love his involvement on the field.”

Daley said that Tedesco’s game is the same high-energy you expect from the No. 1, but with a more controlled and selective approach.

The Blues coach alluded that it will most likely be one or the other picked for game one at Suncorp Stadium on May 28.

Tedesco and Cronulla Sharks playmaker Nicho Hynes were both notable absentees from the informal NSW gathering in January, where Daley indicated that the core of that squad would form the foundation of the team for his return series as coach.

Despite that, Daley stressed that the door remained open for players to force their way into the side through strong performances.

Tedesco, who had played in game one of the previous year’s series after Edwards suffered an injury, made way for the returning Edwards, who went on to shine in the next two games.

Daley said that as long as Tedesco maintained good form, he would be considered for selection.

“We told the boys at the camp that this squad would be the core of the team we’d pick from, but things can change.”

“If someone drops off and others are performing, we’ll make changes,” Daley explained. “It was never set in stone.”

Daley also took a moment to praise Edwards’ efforts in a struggling Penrith side.

Edwards had earned Dally M votes in the past fortnight, including a standout performance in a recent match where he outplayed Tedesco in a head-to-head battle.

“I just want Dylan to keep doing what he’s been doing,” Daley said.

“He’s been good, and as long as he continues to build his fitness and his game, I’m sure he’ll be ready to go against Brisbane.”

Meanwhile, Queensland coach Billy Slater, while not involved in the NSW selection conversation, praised Tedesco’s leadership and influence on the field.

“I don’t get too caught up in stats – they can sometimes mask how much someone truly impacts the team,” Slater said.

“But I’ve been really impressed with James’ leadership.”

“Not long ago, he was part of one of the most dominant teams in the competition, and now his team has undergone significant changes.

“Despite that, he’s adapted his leadership style, and he’s been leading with humility and respect. The way he’s steered this group since Round 1 has been really impressive,” he said.