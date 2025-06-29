New South Wales coach Laurie Daley has named an unchanged starting 17 for the crucial State of Origin III decider, set to take place at Accor Stadium in Sydney on July 9.

In the reserves, Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs), Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers), and Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights) join the squad, with Kiraz named 18th man.

Matt Burton, the regular 18th man, has been removed from the extended squad and is free to play for Canterbury against Brisbane in a crucial game for both teams on Friday.

Kiraz has been named as cover for Brian To’o, who has been cleared to play despite a knee injury.

Penrith has also confirmed that Nathan Cleary, who has been dealing with a groin issue, is good to go and will play in the decider.

To’o underwent scans after Penrith’s win over Canterbury on Thursday night and was seen icing his knee, but he’s expected to be ready for Game Three.

Daley, thinking to the future, has added four young players to the camp – Teig Wilton (Cronulla Sharks), Jack Williams (Parramatta Eels), Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans), and Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins) – who will join as training players and get amongst the Origin energy.

Keaon Koloamatangi missed the cut, with Daley opting for Stefano Utoikamanu on the bench.

Jarome Luai, who missed the Tigers’ loss to Manly due to an infection, has recovered and will again play alongside his old Panthers halfback.

Dolphins young gun Katoa has been included to the squad as cover, but if Cleary were to be ruled out (which is unlikely), it’s expected the Blues would make the call to bring in the experience of Broncos half Adam Reynolds instead.

The Blues are heading into the decider after a 1-1 series tie, with an 18-6 win in the opener at Brisbane followed by a narrow 26-24 loss in Perth.

A win for Daley’s squad in Sydney would see them go back to back after winning the series in 2024.

The squad will hold an open media day and a clinic for junior rugby league players impacted by recent floods on the mid-north coast before heading to their base in the Blue Mountains to prepare for the final showdown.

NSW Team for Origin III – July 9

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers) Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs) Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs) Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels) Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers) Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs) Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys) Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers) Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters) Isaah Yeo (c) (Penrith Panthers) Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters) Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters) Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders) Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm) Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs) Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers) Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Coach: Laurie Daley

QLD Maroons squad: To be announced Monday at 9am (AEST).