It’s time for the second game of the 2025 Ampol Women’s State of Origin series.



As the Women’s State of Origin series shifts to Allianz Stadium on Thursday, the Westpac New South Wales (NSW) Blues are determined to close out the series and end Queensland’s recent dominance.

Having delivered a convincing victory in the series opener at Suncorp Stadium, the Blues are on the cusp of securing their first State of Origin Shield since the series expanded to a three-game format in 2023.

NSW coach John Strange has kept the same starting 17 that showed no mercy in Queensland two weeks ago.

Roosters winger Brydie Parker joins the extended squad for the first time, while Titans forward Shaylee Bent and Knights hooker Olivia Higgins are also named in the reserves.

“The team is in a good place right now,” Strange said. “We were solid in Game 1, and we’re confident that we can take that momentum into Game 2.”

But you can never count out the Maroons.

Queensland coach Tahnee Norris made a singular change to her squad, bringing in Brisbane Broncos forward Chelsea Lenarduzzi to bolster her pack after being physically dominated through the middle in the opening game.

Lenarduzzi, who has played six times for Queensland since 2017, will add size and power to the Maroons’ forward unit.

Destiny Brill now finds herself on the bench, while halfback Ali Brigginshaw and fullback Tamika Upton again co-captain the team.

Norris expressed confidence in her team’s ability to bounce back to the ABC: “We’re not panicking. We’ve been in this situation before. We have the talent and the character to turn it around.”

Despite their loss in the series opener, Queensland has a strong record in Sydney, having won the last two Origin matches played at Allianz Stadium.

The Maroons will need to find a way to cut down on errors if they are any chance to stay in the three-game series.

A win on Thursday night would be enough to win the series for the Blues.

North of the boarder Queensland fans will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s thrilling comeback after losing the first game.

The Blues’ line-up includes six players from last year’s NRLW premiership-winning Sydney Roosters team, while the Maroons will lean on experienced backs Tamika Upton, Shenae Ciesiolka, and Tarryn Aiken, all of whom will play their 10th Origin game.

Teams for Women’s State of Origin Game Two:

NSW Blues:

Jemima Gill Brittany Breayley-Nati (c) Tiana Penitani Gray Yasmin Clydsdale Samantha Bremner Kaitlyn Phillips Kirra Dibb Sarah Togatuki Teagan Berry Vanessa Foliaki Rhiannon Revell Hannah Southwell Katrina Naden

Reserves:

14. Shaylee Bent

15. Olivia Higgins

16. Brydie Parker (Debut)

17. Maddie Studdon

Queensland Maroons:

Tamika Upton (c) Shenae Ciesiolka Tarryn Aiken Karla Boyd Jasmine Peters Ali Brigginshaw (c) Hannah Southwell Chelsea Lenarduzzi Destiny Brill Emily Bass Mackenzie Weaver Lauren Brown Renee Gartner

Reserves:

14. Kezie Apps

15. Georgia Hale

16. Tahlia Wilson

17. Emma Pittman