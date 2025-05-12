New South Wales Blues star Jaime Chapman has taken to social media to let her feelings known about the recent deepfake AI attack in which doctored images of her were circulated online.

In a post on her Instagram story, the 23-year-old described the incident as “damaging” and called out the individual responsible for creating and sharing the fake images.

Chapman shared an original image of herself, which had been altered, alongside a serene beach photo.

“Have a good day to everyone except those who make fake AI photos of other people, all love,” Chapman wrote. “Next time think of how damaging this can be to someone and their loved ones. That has happened a few times now and it needs to stop.”

Chapman, who plays for the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW, has been outspoken about the issue of deepfakes in recent months.

Chapman, has played in the NRLW for five seasons, beginning her journey with the St George Illawarra Dragons. She then moved to the Brisbane Broncos for a year in 2022 before taking up her current contract with the Gold Coast Titans.

The outside back has made five appearances for the New South Wales Blues, another five for the Indigenous All Stars and featured twice in the Prime Minister’s XIII.

Chapman returned for NSW for game one of the Women’s Ampol State of Origin series 2025, after fracturing her spine playing for the Indigenous All-Stars earlier in the year.

“My back’s great, I can’t feel it anymore,” Chapman said at a pre-game press conference.

“It definitely sounded scarier than it was, when you hear it’s a spine fracture – you probably freak out a little bit – and I did freak out when I heard the news, but I knew I was going to be sweet.”

Chapman was cheered on in her game one victory at Suncorp Stadium by her partner and Queensland star Hamiso “Hammer” Tabuai-Fidow.

“I don’t know how I’m going to get him into a Blues shirt after,” she laughed.

Chapman’s comments highlight growing concerns over the harmful use of AI to create misleading and deceptive content.

This comes as Women’s rugby league in Australia continues to impress after the Women’s State of Origin opener smashed the men’s AFL free-to-air ratings in this month’s standalone game in Brisbane.

Channel Nine’s broadcast of the first-of-three Origin games drew a national Australian audience of 927,000, making it the most-watched rugby league match on the network this year, despite there being a slight dip from last year’s 941,000 viewers.

On top of being a broadcasting success, a record-breaking crowd of 26,022 fans packed into Suncorp Stadium, to edge out the previous high of 25,782.

Chapman has been vocal about expanding on the NRLW’s ongoing success: “For me, I really hope NRLW does extend, and I hope we play each other twice. I’d love to see a longer NRLW season where we can purely focus on footy and not have to work a second job.”