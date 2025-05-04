Magic Round is in the books – and it had a bit of everything.

There was apocalyptic rain, a try bomb for the ages, a Golden Point thriller and an avalanche of tries.

The top of the table is very much firming with Canterbury returning to the winners circle over a pliant Titans, the Sharks easing past a less malleable, but still rubbish Parramatta and the Raiders and Warriors eking out slim victories over the Storm and Cowboys respectively.

Even the Wests Tigers won again, which feels just as weird typing it as it does reading it. The proper big cat story was on Sunday, however – let’s start there.

A good week for…

The Panthers, who are back, big time.

Their victory over the Broncos was very much of the statement variety, powered by the sort of Nathan Cleary performance that puts the whole competition on notice.

Despite the shaky start to the year, Penrith have all the quality in the world and, realistically, only have to finish in the top eight to have a shot at the Premierships. Week to week they’re not the force they once were, but on one-off occasions, they remain as good as ever.

Just ask the Broncos. They were hefty favourites but didn’t get close to troubling the Panthers, scoring just once – and even that was from a kick – as the line speed and aggression kept them in their box.

A bad week for…

The Storm, who lost a thriller to Canberra from a seemingly simple position after Trent Loeiro had one of the all-time worst last five minutes.

Ryan Papenhuyzen’s drop goal seemed to have assured the Storm of victory, only for replays to show that Loeiro had needlessly roughed up Joey Tapine on the deck before it was kicked.

Then, the lock forward was the man left chasing shadows as Kaeo Weekes broke through for the equalising try, and as a coup de grace, it was Loeiro who gave away the penalty which Jamal Fogarty kicked to win the game.

The Storm had led 14-0 midway through the first half but, not for the first time on this ground in recent weeks, collapsed. It’s too early to call it a major problem, but it is a worrying trend.

Canberra, on the other hand, are making a habit of this type of comeback.

Once known as the Faders for their ability to chuck leads, they have beaten Cronulla after the siren, resurrected themselves last week against the Dolphins, did the same the week before to run down the Titans and now beat the Storm in Golden Point.

It’s stirring stuff from Ricky Stuart’s men, who are five unbeaten going into a top of the table clash with Canterbury next weekend.

Standout…

Isabelle Kelly, who bestrode Women’s Origin Game 1 as the Blues claimed a statement win on enemy territory to kick off the weekend.

The Roosters centre has been at the elite level since there has been an elite level to be at.

Kelly scored the first ever Women’s Origin try in 2018 and won the first ever Nellie Doherty Medal for player of the series, and was one of just four from that night at North Sydney Oval to still feature in 2025, alongside teammates Kezie Apps and Simaima Taufa and evergreen opponent Ali Brigginshaw.

On this form, Kelly can stay at the top for a long while yet. She scored early on and set up another two for winger Jayme Fressard, the first of which was the game’s standout moment, a superb piece of skill where the centre caught and passed in one move, while falling, to beat the speed of the Queensland slide.

Kelly was the clear player of the match, but this was a team showing for NSW. Jess Sergis, so often her partner in crime, was also exceptional and Kennedy Cherrington provided more than a little impact off the bench with 128m from just nine carries.

Washout…

Jaydn Su’A.

The Dragons backrower had one of the all-time great brain fades, creating a 12 point turnaround that his side were never able to come back from.

On the cusp of half time, Su’A found himself with the simplest of run in tries, but inexplicably fumbled en route to the line.

With the ball loose, the Dragons stopped still as Tigers fullback Jahream Bula picked it up and ran 105m to score.

It turned what would have been a 20-16 half time deficit into a 26-10 scoreline. St George Illawarra did win the second half, but the damage was done.

Everyone is talking about…

The Magic Round pitch, just for a change.

It rained a fair bit in Brisbane last week, so the Suncorp ground staff laid half of a new paddock in anticipation of nine games in four days, fuelled by the regular nonsense from the media.

This debate has accompanied every previous edition of Magic, despite a lack of turf-related injuries and the somewhat obvious dual facts that a) England also play a Magic Round in far worse weather and b) playing multiple games at one venue in the considerably rainier Sydney happens every weekend with reserve grade and junior grades.

We should be thankful that nobody gets hurt, of course, but after years and years of this, pitch chat should be parked next year.

But nobody mentions…

Concussion.

Following 18,000 sin bins last week, a totally different interpretation of rugby league’s rules were in effect for Magic Round, a sort of anti-crackdown.

Last week was egregious, especially in terms of binning players after the fact and then going back for the penalty too, but this was just as terrible.

Marcelo Montoya, for example, must be wondering what happened. He was binned last week for a high shot where his opponent was falling, but on almost the same blade of grass at Suncorp Stadium this week, he was left on for a much worse tackle.

The NRL needs to get serious about this. Enforcing the rules one week, getting stuck in a media storm and then immediately relenting is deeply unserious behaviour.

Forward pass

It’s all a bit of a comedown after the trifecta of Easter/Anzac/Magic, but the hits never stop in the NRL.

The battle at the top continues with second hosting first in Canberra – and, thanks to the miracle of scheduling, it’s somehow a Saturday 3pm game.

The final game should be great, too, with a Battle of the Beaches as Cronulla head north to take on Manly. Sunny Sunday footy on the Brookvale hill between two Sydney suburbs is about the platonic ideal of rugby league.

And, if you’re a real sicko, there’s a Knights v Titans match at 6pm on Friday, officially the most Friday 6pm kick-off combination possible. If the Germans have a word that translates as rubbishbrilliant, this is it.