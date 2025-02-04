NRL to trial radical sin-bin rule change which could impact Super League

The NRL is set to potentially revolutionise the way sin-bins are handed out in rugby league with a dramatic new rule change that has come under consideration, according to reports.

The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed that a number of NRL coaches approached the governing body about altering the rules surrounding concussions – which could yield delayed sin-binnings in the future if approved.

The NRL will hold off making the changes for 2025 but the report suggests that an apparent clamping down on high tackles and the calls for sterner punishments if injured players fail a HIA could be on the horizon.

Proposals suggested by coaches are fascinating. They have suggested that if a player is tackled high and is forced to undergo a head assessment, the results of that determines what happens to the offending player.

For instance, if the player passes and returns to the field, there will be no further action taken.

But if the player fails their HIA, the game will be stopped and the player who committed the tackle will be shown a yellow card in a radical new rule change.

That means players could be sent to the sin-bin up to 15 minutes after an initial high tackle has been made, such is the time it takes for head injury assessments to take place.

Rugby league is attempting to crack down on head injuries and foul play on both sides of the world. Though perhaps typically of the sport, there appears to be no aligned rule changes across Super League and the NRL.

But the introduction of a delayed sin-binning rule could well be watched closely by Super League and the Rugby Football League. If it is successful and popular, there is every possibility of it being introduced on this side of the world, too.

The changes have been held off for now, but it appears as though it is on the table and collecting enough attention that it may well be trialled at some stage in the future.