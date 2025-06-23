As ever, this team is too small to fit in all the best performers.

It’s becoming a theme that we can’t fit in all our fullbacks, because again, they stole the show.

Ryan Papenhuyzen got a game-winning field goal, but he’s not in this outfit. Latrell Mitchell would have made it if he’d won Souths the game with his kick from the sideline, but doesn’t make the cut either.

Isaiah Iongi iced some key moments for Parra, but not enough for us. James Tedesco scored one of the tries of the year, but can’t make it in.

Why? Because the Reece Walsh dream is back on. Let’s start there.

1. Reece Walsh (Broncos)

We’ve been waiting to see the real Reece Walsh for a long time. Whether he’s been playing hurt, playing behind a beaten middle or just not playing very well, it’s been disappointing not to have one of the NRL’s most exciting players hitting his straps.

For the first 50 minutes on Sunday, it looked like a lot more of that. Then Walsh, from somewhere, found himself. The fullback burst into life to kickstart the Broncos comeback, ending up with two try assists and, hopefully, plenty of confidence for the future.

2. Alex Johnston (Souths)

The big milestone is now well in sight as Johnston scored four in defeat to Melbourne, moving to 206 tries in the NRL, just six shy of Ken Irvine’s all-time record.

These were classics of his genre, three smart finishes at the corner with a bonus interception thrown in for good measure. He’s getting on a bit now and there was a time when it looked like the record might not happen. Now, it’s a case of when, not if.

3. Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

A second defeated man in the team, Herbie maintains his perma-inclusion in this squad thanks to another barnstorming performance for the Dolphins.

He didn’t score, ending a streak of eight games, but did everything else. He assisted three line breaks – none of which his teammates converted – and cemented his place as the NRL’s best yardage centre and tackle-breaker.

4. Bradman Best (Knights)

This was the first game since May 9th for Best, who missed Origin as a result of a hamstring injury suffered in defeat to the Gold Coast.

The centre wasted no time in getting back up to speed, with two tries and, crucially, over 200m running. That’s 30m more than anyone else on his side and an insight into what Best brings to the Knights when fit and firing.

His threat out wide also does plenty for Kalyn Ponga, who was able to use him as a foil and look a lot, lot more threatening in the process.

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Roosters)

It’s hard to believe that the former rugby union international is just in his 13th game of NRL, because he’s taken to it like a duck to water.

Nawaqanitawase’s defence still struggles – though less so when on the wing, as he now is – but in attack, you can see straight away what the hype was about when he jumped ship from the Wallabies.

Marky Mark, as he is universally known, has pace to burn, great elusiveness and a knack for making the impossible seem easy.

Nothing will top his try against Canterbury earlier in the year, but his final effort this week, breaking wide and then staying alive on the play as miracles happened around him, came pretty close.

6. Blaize Talagi (Panthers)

This was the five eighth’s best game for the Panthers and probably his best in the NRL full stop.

Penrith went to New Zealand without much hope, leaving their Origin contingent to rest in Australia, and needed something big from Talagi to make the difference.

Talagi has fought hard to be included in this team, and even harder to step out of a huge, Jarome Luai-shaped shadow. That’s almost impossible, but he did his best impression on Saturday afternoon with a try and an assist in a statement win for the Panthers.

7. Hugo Savala (Roosters)

The oversized rookie halfback wouldn’t have fancied his chances much this time last year, with Sam Walker the future of the Roosters at 7, Sandon Smith looking good at 6 and Chad Townsend signed up for 2025 as a veteran.

Yet when it came time for Walker to return from injury, Savala was the one who maintained his spot in the starting 13 ahead of Smith, while Townsend is playing reserve grade.

Savala’s worth was shown through his kicking, which is excellent, and his running, which is well above what one might expect from a regular old halfback.

The hustle to stay alive on the play that gave Nawaqanitawase his second was exceptional, as was the composure to create a try for Billy Smith.

When Walker comes back from his finger injury, you’d be very surprised if big Hugo dropped out. He’s playing too well.

8. Josh Papali’i (Raiders)

What’s better – the prop who scores the try or the one who slips the pass?

We could have picked either of Josh Papali’i or Joey Tapine for this role, but since he edged it on metres, Big Papa gets the nod.

The pair of them were far too good for the Wests Tigers on Friday night, and from the moment they combined to open the scoring, things were only going to go one way.

9. Blayke Brailey (Sharks)

Brailey’s exceptional form continued even if his teammates didn’t keep up with him. Backing up from a dominating performance in victory over the Dragons last week, Blayke showed his pace around the ruck to grab a first try in over a year – his last, incidentally, was also away at the Broncos.

That came with another line break assist and a huge 52 tackles in the middle. If only his mates could have gone with him.

10. Naufahu Whyte (Roosters)

There certainly would have been worries when Jared Waerea-Hargreaves left the Roosters. There might have been when Terrell May left, too. They needn’t have.

Naufahu Whyte showed glimpses that he might fill those massive shoes last year, with a string of strong showings as an interchange forward. Now, he’s pretty much the pack leader.

Both Lindsay Collins and Spencer Leniu are Origin stars, but in clubland, Whyte – who has already debuted for the Kiwis – is top dog, playing the longest minutes for maximum impact.

Another 180m at the magic 10m per carry was testament to that this weekend.

11. Keaon Koloamatagi (Souths)

The Souths forward is one of the form props in the comp, but seen as he’d much rather be playing in the back row, we’ll put him in there.

Keaon might well be one of the changes ahead of Origin Game 3 in a few weeks, and if he isn’t, it won’t be for lack of trying. There was another 200m in the bank from a huge 25 carries – meaning that Kolomatagi, who played all but four minutes of the golden point defeat to Melbourne.

12. Scott Sorensen (Panthers)

Hot Scott might be the least heralded of all the four-time Premiers, but when they needed their experienced players to step up against the Warriors, there he was.

Sorensen hit a belter of a line that all but forced the ball into his hands for a game-breaking try in the first half, then got another after the break through sheer force of will, taking a kick that he had no right to get near.

He did pick up a suspension for a hip-drop on Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, which will give him plenty of time to bask in this week’s glory.

13. J’maine Hopgood (Eels)

There were fewer brighter prospects than J’maine Hopgood in his first year at Parramatta. He had it all for a Brad Arthur lock: good ball-playing, a killer offload and a work ethic. It was so effective that the Hervey Bay product even earned a Queensland jersey last year.

Things listed however, and this time around, it’s taken a while for him to find where he sits in the Jason Ryles system. Hopgood’s role as linkman has largely been taken by new recruit Dylan Walker, so now, the lock has gone back to basics.

In the win over the Titans, he managed 32 tackles, a fair few head-down, bum-up runs and, amazingly, zero offloads. You sense he’d be happy with that.